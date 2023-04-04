Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As a presidential candidate in 2016, frantic to keep evidence of his extramarital affairs secret, Donald Trump made extensive efforts to buy the silence of the women involved. There’s never been much doubt about that. The behavior of the candidate and his allies was a corrupt effort to keep voters from learning the truth about Trump.

The hard question is whether those efforts also violated the criminal law — specifically, now that a New York grand jury has indicted him on 34 felony counts, whether they violated the laws of the state of New York. On that front, the indictment unsealed on Tuesday is disturbingly unilluminating, and the theory on which it rests is debatable at best, unnervingly flimsy at worst.

That is a scary situation when it comes to the first criminal charges ever lodged against a former president.

Advertisement

I’m not saying prosecutors will lose this case. They could well win, and I hope they do, because a failure to secure a conviction will only inflame Trump and his supporters in their claims that the criminal justice system is being weaponized against them. But the fears I had in the weeks leading up to the indictment about the strength of the case against Trump were in no way allayed by Tuesday’s developments.

Follow Ruth Marcus 's opinions Follow

The indictment and an accompanying recitation of the underlying facts offers almost nothing in the way of new evidence against Trump. No surprise there — the tawdry details of Trump’s “catch and kill” scheme to suppress damaging information from adult-film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal about their relationships with Trump have already been well-aired.

They include the guilty plea by Trump fixer Michael Cohen, who admitted to paying off Daniels at Trump’s behest and then securing reimbursement for the $130,000 in hush money by falsely describing the payments as legal retainers.

Advertisement

Cohen admitted to, among other charges, violating federal election law — specifically, making an illegal corporate contribution, and making a contribution in excess of contribution limits. But federal prosecutors neither brought charges against Trump — he was president when Cohen was prosecuted, and therefore not subject to indictment under Justice Department practice — nor pursued them after Trump left office.

Which leaves open the question of whether New York state prosecutors can transmogrify this conduct into a state crime. Answer: maybe. And don’t be fooled by the 34 counts: That healthy-sounding number doesn’t signify anything about the strength of the case. They will all rise or fall together depending on whether prosecutors’ theory of the case holds up.

The theory is this: New York law makes it a crime to falsify business records. Ordinarily, that is just a misdemeanor. But if the falsification is done with intent to defraud and intent to conceal another crime, that act becomes a felony.

Advertisement

“That is exactly what this case is about,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said during a news conference following Trump’s arraignment. “Thirty-four false statements made to cover up other crimes. These are felony crimes in New York state no matter who you are. We cannot and will not normalize serious criminal conduct.”

Okay, but what are the other crimes Trump is accused of covering up? The indictment doesn’t say, but Bragg was asked on Tuesday, and he offered a few possibilities. First, he said, the doctored records “violated New York election law, which makes it a crime to conspire to promote a candidacy by unlawful means,” including making false statements. Second, Bragg cited the federal election law cap on contribution limits.

But, but, but. This is not well-trodden legal territory. If I understood Bragg’s argument correctly, there is a certain circularity to saying that a false statement on corporate books becomes a felony, not a misdemeanor, because state election law makes it a misdemeanor to promote a candidacy by unlawful means, such as making false statements.

Advertisement

Moreover, it’s not at all clear that violating a federal law — even if it could be proved that Trump did so — would constitute the kind of other crime that would allow Bragg to bootstrap Trump’s alleged conduct from misdemeanor to felony. As Joshua Stanton, Norman L. Eisen, E. Danya Perry and Fred Wertheimer wrote on the JustSecurity website last month, “the only appellate court in New York to have considered the meaning of ‘offense’ … found that it applied only to New York crimes.”

In addition, Trump’s lawyers will argue that federal election law supersedes state law. The federal law states explicitly that its rules “supersede and preempt any provision of State law with respect to election to Federal office.”

Again, maybe Bragg’s theory of the case will turn out to be solid. Maybe not. But this feels like a dangerous leap on the highest of wires.

GiftOutline Gift Article