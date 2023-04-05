Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

But columnist Alyssa Rosenberg, on the side of literary access for all, has a strategy for how to win. Counterintuitively, the argument is not about academic freedom or the marketplace of ideas or intellectual rigor. All of those things are important, but they don’t move the would-be censors.

What moves them is money.

Alyssa’s column tallies all the costs of library censorship, from litigation risks to municipal insurance to expensive (and sometimes backfiring) tip lines. It quickly adds up, and rare is the local government that wants to fritter funds on a mission that is generally pretty unpopular in the first place. Sixty-one percent of U.S. parents, Alyssa notes, are more concerned with censorship than with potentially offensive material.

There is another tussle going on over the suitability of certain educational choices that you might not be aware of. It’s about the growth of K-12 curriculums rooted in the classics — schooling that draws mostly from the Western canon and traditions of inquiry and dialogue.

But is that racist? All that marble and metaphysics seems overwhelmingly White at first. But Black educators Angel Adams Parham and Anika Prather write in an op-ed that study of the classics ought to be defended — and that centuries of cultural exchange in the Mediterranean mean it’s not so White at all.

“Rooted in the fullness of this history,” they write, “classical education invites us and our students to learn from this rich crossroads and to enter into a millennia-long conversation about what it means to be human, the essence of freedom, how to live well and what constitutes a good society.”

So do like generations of Black pioneers have done and crack open Homer. Just be prepared to shout like loud-thundering Zeus if the censors come for him.

Chaser: Cornel West and Jeremy Tate’s 2021 op-ed is another terrific primer on Black America’s rich steeping in the classics.

Unsealed — and unnerved

We now know what exactly is in the indictment of former president Donald Trump, and things look … not great!

When we first learned of the sealed charges (34 of them!), columnist Ruth Marcus was unnerved by their potential weaknesses. Now, the unsealed charges’ actual weaknesses have Ruth doubly concerned. Her new column walks through exactly what those shortfalls are.

She’s rooting for prosecutors, because a failure to convict would be accelerant on Trump’s claims of a weaponized justice system. But she is also pretty skeptical about the chances of success.

Ultimately, she writes, this is a “scary situation when it comes to the first criminal charges ever lodged against a former president.”

Columnist George Will goes even further: This might be the rock bottom of U.S. politics.

It’s not just the flimsy indictment of Trump. It’s the way Trump thinks “martyrdom might sell.” It’s the dim outlook for the Republican presidential primary. And it’s the prospect of a victorious President Biden trying to govern “into the second half of his ninth decade.”

Unless! The only good thing about rock bottom is the chance to bounce back, and George proposes “a nation-healing act of statesmanship” that Biden could undertake to give the country the spring it so desperately needs.

From Leana Wen’s column examining the ways the health-care industry contributes to climate change. Experts say it is responsible for 9 percent of U.S. greenhouse-gas emissions.

The good news is there are easy ways to reduce that. Leana talks with an anesthesiologist who was horrified to learn how bad for the environment the desflurane his hospital system used was. But instead of despairing, he divested: His hospitals once used desflurane almost half the time ; now, the gas is used in less than one-tenth of 1 percent of instances, substituted for much lower-emission options.

Chaser: That’s health care’s impact on climate change. Here’s scientist Vijay Limaye writing in 2021 on climate change’s impact on health.

More politics

Chuck Lane’s column opens with music in the corridors of Nicaragua’s El Chipote prison, involuntary home to dictator Daniel Ortega’s political enemies. The song, a folk piece about the dawn of a new day, was coming from Tamara Davila, a pro-democracy activist who spent 606 days locked up there.

Now, Davila is in exile in the United States, and one of seven former prisoners Chuck recently interviewed about their experiences and the future of Nicaragua. Their story is one of strong resolve that was only hardened by their time in prison, as so often happens with activists.

Chuck writes: “The dictator might eventually discover that all he accomplished by locking up his opponents was to make them more determined.” They’ll need help, though, which Chuck calls for — “more solidarity, including targeted economic sanctions” — to bring their song to the rest of Nicaragua.

The Bye-ku

It’s a goodbye. It’s a haiku. It’s … The Bye-Ku.

This is the wrong form

To laud the Western canon!

Where are my dactyls?!

***

Have your own newsy haiku? Email it to me, along with any questions/comments/ambiguities. See you tomorrow!

