A rising tide of censorship threatens to dash everything from lesbian dragons to Amelia Earhart picture books off the shelves of school and public libraries. Book lovers should take heart. The censors can be beaten. And longtime library advocates have mustered an arsenal of statistics, talking points and legal strategies to keep shelves full and fascinating.

The most powerful fact: Censorship isn’t popular. Fifty-six percent of respondents to an August 2022 survey disagreed with the statement: “If any parent objects to a book in the public school library, that book should be removed, even if other parents like the book.” A poll published in March 2023 by Wall Street Journal-NORC found 61 percent were more concerned that “some schools may ban books and censor topics that are educationally important” than by the prospect that instructional materials might offend students or parents. That skepticism isn’t partisan, either.

Because library and school policies are made locally, library advocates must tailor their campaigns to their communities.

In a red state or town, that might mean public testimony shouldn’t emphasize that books by or about LGBTQ people or people of color are disproportionately challenged. It could backfire, explains Peter Bromberg, associate director of EveryLibrary. A lawmaker who thinks homosexuality is wrong or anti-racism is a menace will be more likely to excise books if he thinks doing so will further his crusades.

Instead, library supporters can point out that censorship has costs and wastes public resources. Libraries have been sued for removing books or restricting access to them on the grounds that it is illegal for public facilities to favor one political viewpoint over another. Towns can’t ban books because they’re Marxist, or use internet filters that restrict access to gay rights websites while letting users browse conversion therapy ministries. Even if a library or school system wins a case, defending it costs money, and damages can be substantial. Recently, reminders of the risks of litigation helped library advocates temper a censorship policy in League City, Tex.

In the Texas state legislature, Rep. James Talarico is pushing to add language preventing viewpoint discrimination to a pending bill aiming to keep “explicit” and “vulgar” books out of schools. “If they don’t accept that, I think that will tell us a lot about the true motivations for this legislation,” he says, and could expose it to legal challenge should it pass.

Another fiscal danger spot advocates can spotlight: Bills that make librarians who are public employees legally liable for distributing certain material could result in higher municipal insurance costs.

And library lovers can offer evidence that censorship efforts can backfire in costly ways: Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s tip line for complaints about librarians and teachers was flooded with witty anti-censorship spam. While the campaign wasted public resources, it stung given that Landry had previously cited a lack of funds as a reason not to set up a tip line for reports of clerical sex abuse.

Some anti-censorship arguments resonate nationally.

Advocates can point out the books that could be caught in legislative dragnets. One puckish censorship opponent in Utah challenged the Bible on the grounds that it contains “incest, onanism, bestiality, prostitution, genital mutilation, fellatio, dildos, rape, and even infanticide.” Talarico recently lamented that the Texas books bill could evict Larry McMurtry’s “Lonesome Dove” from schools, denying students access to one of the masterworks of Texas literature.

Texas House Rep. James Talarico questions Rep. Jared Patterson about H.B. 900, a bill to regulate books in Texas schools, on March 21, 2023. (Video: Texas House of Representatives)

Another tactic is to illustrate that parents’ rights cut both ways. Removing books from shelves entirely circumvents parents’ decision-making authority, notes Andrea Jamison, a former elementary school teacher and librarian, now a professor of school librarianship at Illinois State University’s College of Education. As a librarian, she wouldn’t check out books for children that their parents disapproved of. That’s a better way, she says, to show respect without limiting others’ choices.

Organizations such as the American Library Association and EveryLibrary have resources to offer anti-censorship campaigners. EveryLibrary will fund efforts to signal-boost local petitions against book bans. The ALA and PEN America have major databases of challenged books. Reporting local censorship efforts can help those organizations identify patterns and coordinated campaigns. And organizations such as the ACLU can bring to bear powerful legal expertise and resources.

And a simple lesson applies in book ban fights everywhere: Showing up matters. That strategy paid off in St. Tammany Parish in Louisiana. A local woman challenged several books as being “harmful to minors.” She didn’t come to a crucial meeting about the volumes. People who believed the books were important did. The library control board voted to keep some of the targeted texts on shelves.

But the ideal time to stand up for libraries is before a book is challenged. Volunteer for a local library board. Stage a public read-in to affirm the joy of books. Get local officials on the record in support of free speech and libraries that serve the needs of everyone in the community. Make sure censors know that if they come for books and librarians, they’ll be playing defense.

