The act was established to provide equitable funding to all public schools, including public charter schools, and to create a fair and transparent funding process. The idea of public charter schools was advanced because DCPS had failed to educate all students to high standards. Public charter schools were created to provide families with a choice, to force innovation and improvement, and to give more students access to a quality education.

Allocating funds to DCPS outside of the Uniform Per Student Funding Formula would undermine the principles of the School Reform Act and create an unfair advantage for DCPS. This would be a direct attack on every family’s right to quality school choices that are equitably funded under the law.

It is time for the D.C. government to examine its conscience and reconsider its proposal. The mayor and D.C. Council members must ensure that they are on the side of the people they serve, not the special interests. Public charter schools have been a critical source of innovation and improvement in the D.C. public education system. Our elected officials must not undermine the progress that has been made and must ensure that public charter schools and their students receive equitable funding under the law.