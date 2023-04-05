Hope, she wrote, is one of three most notable needs for humans to thrive in the modern word, along with agency and dignity. The piece described hope as more like a muscle than an emotion, a belief that your future can be brighter and better, that it is a process with well-being the outcome, that it is malleable and is a defiant way of being in the world on the lookout for what might be.

Granted, I agree with all of the above, except I have trouble envisioning hope as a muscle. My own definition of hope comes from a long-ago sermon by my then-rector. His definition, which perked up my ears, was: “Hope is to expect something you desire with confidence and with a great sense of anticipation.” I’ve posted his comment in my office, where it reminds me that before you can have hope, you must think. You must evaluate your ideals and back them up with truth before you can hope for them. To be fulfilling, this definition requires work on the part of the hopeful person. When I do the work, I feel good. I feel hopeful.