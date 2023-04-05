Amanda Ripley’s March 31 Friday Opinion commentary, “For news organizations, there is a story called ‘hope’ ” offered several definitions of “hope.”
Granted, I agree with all of the above, except I have trouble envisioning hope as a muscle. My own definition of hope comes from a long-ago sermon by my then-rector. His definition, which perked up my ears, was: “Hope is to expect something you desire with confidence and with a great sense of anticipation.” I’ve posted his comment in my office, where it reminds me that before you can have hope, you must think. You must evaluate your ideals and back them up with truth before you can hope for them. To be fulfilling, this definition requires work on the part of the hopeful person. When I do the work, I feel good. I feel hopeful.
Barbara Morris, Falls Church