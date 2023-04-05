Imagine a person collapses and is unresponsive, not from cardiac arrest but from an accidental opioid overdose. Immediate administration of naloxone nasal spray, commonly known as Narcan, can quickly reverse the respiratory and neurological depressant effects of the opioid to wake the person up and get the person breathing again — long enough to call for emergency medical services and a higher level of care.

Some question if the general public will know how to administer Narcan effectively. The similar nasal spray administration method widely used with other over-the-counter medications and clear instructions on the packaging can help address this concern. Additionally, public health education campaigns and incorporating Narcan indications for use and instruction on proper administration into basic life support and cardiopulmonary resuscitation training can support overcoming this learning curve in the same way that the general public has been effectively trained to initiate CPR and operate automated external defibrillators when a person suffers a cardiac arrest.