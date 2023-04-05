Regarding the March 31 op-ed by Leana S. Wen and Robert Gebelhoff, “Everyone should have Narcan in their homes”:
Some question if the general public will know how to administer Narcan effectively. The similar nasal spray administration method widely used with other over-the-counter medications and clear instructions on the packaging can help address this concern. Additionally, public health education campaigns and incorporating Narcan indications for use and instruction on proper administration into basic life support and cardiopulmonary resuscitation training can support overcoming this learning curve in the same way that the general public has been effectively trained to initiate CPR and operate automated external defibrillators when a person suffers a cardiac arrest.
The full impact on the number of lives that will potentially be saved by increased access to Narcan remains yet to be determined, but approving Narcan for over-the-counter availability is a good start. Bravo to the Food and Drug Administration for taking this important step.
Addie Boone, Washington
The writer, an attending physician, is a health policy fellow and research instructor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at George Washington University.