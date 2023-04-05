Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When a deeply troubled city chooses to double down on all the policies that aren’t working, it’s like watching sailors on a sinking ship bailing water in instead of out. Welcome to Chicago. Brandon Johnson, a 47-year-old Cook County commissioner, will be the city’s next mayor. Voters had earlier rejected progressive first-term Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who won just 17 percent in the crowded first round of voting. Johnson, a former Chicago Teachers Union organizer, promises to govern from the same progressive playbook.

While homicides have declined slightly over the past two years, the rate of overall crime in the city is spiking — more robberies, more burglaries, and way more thefts and motor vehicles stolen. Even with the recent decline, Chicago’s homicide rate is still nearly 40 percent higher than 2019.

Significant numbers of Chicago cops at every rank are quitting, retiring or transferring to the suburbs. Large companies are moving out of the downtown area, citing high crime rates that make their employees feel unsafe. In just the past few years, Boeing, Caterpillar, Citadel and Tyson Foods have moved out of Chicago. So far this year, Old Navy closed its flagship store in the Loop, and Banana Republic said it will not renew the lease on its Michigan Avenue store.

Crime is hardly Chicago’s only problem. The city’s schools are a worsening mess: Only about 20 percent of Chicago Public Schools students can read at grade level, and just 15 percent met proficiency in math. Not surprisingly, students are performing worse than they were before the coronavirus pandemic.

The city expects budget deficits up to $1 billion in fiscal years 2024 and 2025. The best-case scenario is deficits in the range of $266 million to $306 million. The unfunded liability for the city’s four pension systems is now $33.7 billion, more than twice the city’s annual budget. Finding money for all of Chicago’s needs will be harder to do with businesses large and small moving out and taking their taxpaying employees with them.

A slim majority of Chicagoans decided the right man to face down these ongoing crises is Johnson, who said of “defund the police” during a 2020 radio interview, “I don’t look at it as a slogan. It’s an actual, real political goal.” More recently, Johnson said he would not promise to fill the police department’s growing number of vacant positions. “Spending more on policing per capita … has been a failure.”

Johnson does want the city to spend a lot more, just not to put more cops on the street. He has proposed a slew of new taxes and tax increases, including reinstating the monthly $4-per-employee “head tax” on large corporations. He also wants to raise $98 million by “making the big airlines pay for polluting the air” in Chicago neighborhoods, and seeks a 66 percent increase in the city’s already-high hotel tax rate.

Voters rejected the more centrist Democrat, Paul Vallas, the former Chicago Public Schools CEO and city budget director, in favor of Johnson. Vallas’s ads warned, “crime is out of control and combative leadership is failing us,” gesturing at City Hall, and he promised to “put more police on our streets and public transportation.” Johnson appears to have gotten considerable traction from a 2009 interview during which Vallas said he would vote in the upcoming Republican primary, adding, “I think of myself as more of a Republican than a Democrat now.” All of Chicago’s city elections are officially nonpartisan, but all of the candidates ran as self-proclaimed Democrats.

The hard left clashed with the center-left in the Windy City, and the hard left won — not overwhelmingly, but by enough: 51.4 percent to 48.6 percent.

There are a lot of voters in the biggest U.S. cities who aren’t on board with progressive policies, but they now appear to be less than half the heavily Democratic electorates of these cities. In Los Angeles last year, Rick Caruso managed just 45 percent of the vote against Karen Bass’s 55 percent while running on a similar message of hiring more cops and keeping jobs in that troubled city.

It might well be that some of the nation’s major cities have now created a self-perpetuating progressive vicious cycle, where the policies enacted make the residents most inclined to oppose them decide to move out, leaving increasingly larger majorities of the voters who support those policies.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 50,000 people left Chicago between April 2020 to July 2022. Vallas must wonder whether a significant chunk of those 50,000 people would have voted for him had they stayed. He lost by about 16,000 votes.

The city electorate’s collective decision to reject Lightfoot and replace her with Johnson reflects a fervent belief that hard-left, combative progressivism is the right way to run a city, or perhaps the only way to run a city, no matter what results are generated by that philosophy and those polices.

If, four years from now, Chicago’s problems are even worse, many progressives will conclude that Johnson, like Lightfoot, was another failed vessel for a philosophy that cannot fail and can only be failed by its practitioners.

Johnson will be sworn in May 15. At least now the progressives can chant, “Let’s go, Brandon.”

