In his March 31 op-ed, “Centcom gets a tech disruptor,” David Ignatius made the case that the process of fusing high-tech brainpower with the military is among the most important challenges facing our country. But the most important challenge of all facing our military is that it is not meeting its recruiting needs to maintain mission readiness.

This is the inconvenient truth regarding every branch of our armed forces. An entire generation is choosing not to enter military service, and skills being lost are not being replaced. This should be sounding alarms in the halls of Congress, just as it is in the Pentagon.

The most advanced technology available is meaningless to our national security if we don’t have the number of men and women in uniform to fill even basic roles, much less positions requiring the necessary aptitude to function in 21st-century warfighting.

We need a new approach to solving this problem other than increasing recruiting bonuses that make joining the military for love of country irrelevant.

Reg Mitchell, North Bethesda

