Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In his April 3 op-ed, “No one is above the hoopla,” Jason Willick called former president Donald Trump’s indictment “vindictiveness” and suggested that it constituted prosecutorial overreach, if not outright abuse. But the case against Mr. Trump is hardly unique in the annals of recent American history as an example of how the justice system can single out an individual for ill treatment based on politics instead of personal misdeeds.

Remember Whitewater? For years, President Bill Clinton and his wife, Hillary, were hounded by special prosecutor Kenneth W. Starr for a land investment, in which they lost money, made more than 14 years before he became president. When Starr concluded that Whitewater was, in a phrase popular at the time, a “nothingburger,” he turned his attention to Mr. Clinton’s alleged sexual misbehavior, following a thread that led from Paula Jones to Monica Lewinsky, and, finally, impeachment on the grounds of perjury and obstruction of justice.

Interspersed before, during and after these scandals were endless false allegations and rumors about the Clintons’ involvement in the death of deputy White House counsel Vince Foster, “Filegate,” “Travelgate,” “Pizzagate,” the tragedy of Benghazi, etc., etc. — different times and different circumstances, to be sure, but nevertheless relevant, familiar and all politically motivated.

Advertisement

The notion that poor Mr. Trump is the first president to suffer from Justice Department “weaponization” and to have misdemeanor molehills turned into criminal mountains is bonkers. The Clintons were hounded throughout their years of public service by a Republican machine determined to destroy them, regardless of the evidence — or lack of same. Far from being an aberration, such weaponization is simply the new American Way, and straight out of the Republican arsenal.

Gregory Adams, Herndon

GiftOutline Gift Article