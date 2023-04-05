Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Republican Utah Gov. Spencer Cox recently signed two state bills that go to enormous lengths to restrict access to social media for those under 18. While nearly everyone agrees that social media can affect young people in troubling ways, this is the most sweeping legislation the country has seen to take control away from young people and give it to their parents.

It’s hard to grant Republicans like Cox the assumption of good faith on questions involving freedom of ideas when their party is so busy banning books. But in this case, they seem sincere. The problem is that even if you agree with them, and even if you could resolve the complicated philosophical questions raised by restrictions on social media, few politicians have any idea how to succeed at what they’re trying to accomplish.

The Utah laws show why. Some of their provisions seem straightforward enough: For instance, they would require social media companies to restrict minors’ access to their apps between 10:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. They would also require parental permission for someone under 18 to use these apps at all.

But how will young people verify their age to the app? And how will a parent verify to the app that they are indeed that minor’s parent? If you don’t like how much information tech companies have about you and your children now, how will you feel about uploading copies of your driver’s license and your 16-year-old’s birth certificate to allow them to use Snapchat?

These problems are so thorny that even Common Sense Media, as centrist and establishment an organization as you could imagine, came out against one of the Utah bills. (Though it did support the bill requiring companies to avoid features likely to cause “addiction,” which is so difficult to define that it will be impossible to implement.)

The law requires social media companies to create processes enabling young people and parents to verify their ages and identities. But Jason Kelley, the associate director of digital strategy at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, said the directives are far too vague to be effective.

“I don’t think that the legislators working on the bill thought for more than five seconds about how complicated and invasive that implementation would be,” Kelley told me.

That bill won’t take effect until 2024, and Kelley predicts that even if it survives legal challenges, complying with the verification requirements would be so difficult that the companies might respond by simply banning everyone younger than 18 from using their platforms. Which would probably be fine with some legislators.

The Utah law is also interesting given how much Republicans have been talking about protecting young people’s privacy, especially when it comes to TikTok. Multiple bills proposing to ban the platform, whose parent company is located in China, have been filed in Congress, and members of the House recently grilled its CEO about whether Americans’ data could be accessed by the Chinese government. “TikTok is China’s backdoor into Americans’ lives,” said Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), author of one suggested ban. TikTok is “collecting data on tens of millions of American children and adults every day,” railed Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.).

But if they’re so concerned about privacy, what about how young people’s privacy is affected by laws like the ones passed in Utah? One provision would grant parents access to everything their children say or hear on social media. When you were a teenager, did you want your parents to spy on all your communications with friends?

The idea that young people have a right to express themselves and receive information hasn’t been discussed much. The United States is the only U.N. member state not to ratify the Convention on the Rights of the Child, which states among other things that “the child shall have the right to freedom of expression; this right shall include freedom to seek, receive and impart information and ideas of all kinds.”

There should be more consideration afforded to children’s rights, as opposed to just debating how they should be protected. “Kids are really smart. That’s one of the problems,” said Cox in defending the bills he signed, which isn’t exactly a ringing endorsement of their autonomy.

In fact, lawmakers don’t seem to be hearing much from young people at all as they debate new laws regulating social media — including about what young people gain from it, not just the threats it poses to them. “It’s criminal that we are ignoring young people who are the topic of conversation and the impacted people when it comes to these bills,” Kelley told me.

There’s certainly a place for regulating social media and tech platforms. The government regulates all kinds of industries. It’s possible to put guardrails in place to govern what tech companies do with our data: what information they’re allowed to gather (about both adults and teens); how they can track users; and whom they can sell that data to.

But the more sweeping and ambitious the proposals become, the more legislators reveal that they have almost no understanding of the thing they’re trying to regulate. That’s never a recipe for good law.

