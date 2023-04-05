Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

At the tail end of a global pandemic that claimed more than 1 million American lives, there is still no permanent director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). There is also no permanent administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the government’s largest transportation agency, which oversees the industry that transports 2.3 million passengers on U.S. airlines every day. And in the midst of the historic banking turmoil that followed the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last month, the Treasury Department still lacks an official comptroller of the currency, an office whose mission is “ensuring a safe and sound federal banking system for all Americans.”

True, nearly every recent presidential administration, Democratic and Republican alike, has found the confirmation process for presidential appointees to be onerous. Key posts both at home and abroad sit empty, while the White House often drags its feet coming up with names, and senators from the opposite side of the aisle — today Republicans, but Democrats in the past — create unnecessary delays by placing secretive “holds” on nominations, many of them over issues that have nothing to do with the nominee, to settle partisan scores with the president. All of which means that important government agencies are left to operate — and sometimes even navigate crises — without proper leadership in place.

Well into its third year now, the Biden administration is no exception. At present, the administration has nominated only 605 people for the approximately 1,200 government positions that now require Senate confirmation, according to Post data. Of those nominated, 510 have been confirmed by the Senate, 91 are awaiting confirmation, and four are awaiting formal nomination. But many other crucial positions remain unfilled.

The Biden administration deserves credit for making crucial progress recently in nominating candidates for ambassadorial posts — and shepherding its picks through confirmation despite obstructive Republican senators. Former Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti, for instance, was finally confirmed last month as U.S. ambassador to India after more than a year of delays. But there are still other important ambassadorships, such as to Italy, that sit empty with no nominee on the horizon. These strange omissions are unnecessary insults to allies that only end up creating the need for more diplomacy. They also create the impression of a world power that cannot transcend partisan politics in its dealings overseas.

In many cases, this administration, like others before it, has been too slow to nominate the managers our government needs to function efficiently. But most of the fault here lies with Senate Republicans who seem more concerned with petty obstruction than serving the public interest: Indeed, Sens. Ted Cruz (Tex.), Rick Scott (Fla.) and Josh Hawley (Mo.) held up dozens of President Biden’s State Department nominees for no reason other than their dislike of specific foreign policies.

The best way out of this perennial problem would be a structural overhaul of how confirmations are handled. There are far too many lower-level executive branch positions that require Senate confirmation for no good reason, and too many appointments nominated directly by the White House when the government agencies could make those decisions instead.

As recently as 1935, only 51 positions in various Cabinet agencies needed Senate confirmation. By 1980, that number had grown to 295. Today, it is near 1,200, an unsustainable number. Some political scientists place the major shift during the administration of President Ronald Reagan, whose manifest belief that “personnel is policy” meant that the nomination process for lower-level executive branch appointees was concentrated in the White House to an unprecedented degree. At the time, Reagan’s desire to pack government agencies with ideological allies piqued the attention of Senate Democrats. The confirmation process has been openly confrontational ever since.

Congress should significantly reduce the number of executive branch appointees that require Senate confirmation: With so many candidates to vet, many of them unnecessarily, it is no surprise that delays sometimes last as long as they do. Of course, the Senate should continue to carefully vet and approve nominees for high-ranking appointments such as Cabinet secretaries, major agency directors and ambassadors. But there is little need for votes on hundreds of mid-ranking assistant secretaries and the general counsels of various agencies. In addition, senators from whichever party does not control the White House should accept that a president has the right to make hiring decisions in agencies clearly under his or her purview.

Decreasing the number of nominees that require votes is clearly in the interest of both parties. It also would make sense to change Senate rules to require that lawmakers guarantee confirmation hearings to presidential nominees within a short, fixed period after their nominations.

The Constitution specifies the need for the “advice and consent” of the Senate when it comes to presidential appointees. But the current approach typically results in far too much advice and far too little consent.

