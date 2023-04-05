Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In the heart of the Midwest, it was 2022 again: In very different ways, elections on Tuesday in Wisconsin and Chicago sent the message that the Republican Party has become toxic for a significant swath of the electorate — even at a moment when many voters are petrified by crime and when the Democratic Party continues to sort through divisions between its left and its center.

The day’s most important election, for a state Supreme Court seat in Wisconsin, was an overwhelming rebuke for Republicans who had used control of the judiciary to ratify partisan gerrymanders that allowed them to hang on to legislative power even when majorities voted against them.

The victory of liberal Milwaukee Judge Janet Protasiewicz over conservative Dan Kelly was nonpartisan in name only. Her win ratified the importance of the two issues that helped Democrats block a Republican wave in November: abortion rights, in the wake of Dobbs, and the battle for democracy, in the wake of the Trump presidency. Protasiewicz prevailed by 11 points a state Joe Biden carried in 2020 by less than one. And in a bitter Chicago race for mayor, Brandon Johnson, a little-known county commissioner six months ago, edged out former schools executive Paul Vallas, who expected to ride deep anxieties about crime into City Hall.

Both are Democrats, but Johnson painted Vallas as a closet Republican who had once said he would convert to the GOP and had been heard calling the impeachment effort against Donald Trump “a witch hunt.”

Vallas vigorously denied any sympathy for Trump or any desire to change his party. But he had made other comments on right-wing radio that proved offensive to Democrats, and he had received campaign contributions from prominent conservatives who welcomed his support for charter schools. In a city that gave 83 percent of its ballots to Biden, voters who didn’t much like either candidate decided to bet on the unmistakably Democratic candidate.

Johnson, a progressive supported by Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren and the Chicago Teachers Union where he had worked as an organizer, won even though crime continues to be a preoccupation. “Crime was the No. 1 issue, the No. 2 issue, and the No. 3 issue,” William Daley, of the storied Chicago political family who lost a mayoral contest four years ago, said in an interview.

The more charismatic candidate with strong appeal to younger voters, Johnson understood this. He pivoted more effectively from his own weaknesses than Vallas did from his. Having said in a 2020 interview that defunding the police was an “actual, real political goal,” Johnson made clear that he would not literally defund the police but would pursue a more “holistic approach to public safety” with an emphasis on social programs.

Vallas had the strong support of the Chicago’s Fraternal Order of Police, and he was hurt when the organization’s president said Johnson’s election would lead to “blood in the streets.” Vallas condemned the incendiary comment, but it was another episode that gave Democrats reason to fear that his campaign was Republican Lite. Johnson won with just over 51 percent of the vote.

Chicago was the story of a city and a Democratic Party divided, but Wisconsin was a case of exceptional Democratic unity and mobilization. Protasiewicz not only overwhelmed Kelly in the Democratic strongholds of Milwaukee and Madison but also held down his margins in traditionally Republican areas.

The big loss in a genuine swing state marked a low point for the Republican Party on a day when Trump was arraigned in a New York City courtroom. “It’s not just that Democrats have a powerful message for the post-Trump era,” Ben Wikler, chair of the Wisconsin Democratic Party, said in a Wednesday morning interview, underscoring the power of the “freedom” argument around democracy and abortion rights. “It’s that Republicans don’t have a message. It’s just crime, crime, crime, crime, crime.”

If the public safety message left Vallas just short in Chicago, it got Republicans absolutely nothing north of the Illinois-Wisconsin border, even though the GOP banged away at it hard in ads sponsored largely by conservative dark money groups.

In what may be the key message from both contests, Wikler argued that Democrats needed to address the crime issue directly in order to pivot to the broader messages on which they can win elections.

“The essential thing for Democrats is to make clear that they care about public safety and then to make clear which candidate takes freedom seriously,” he said. “You have to do both things. The right-wing argument about crime only works if it’s not effectively neutralized.”

Mayor-elect Johnson neutralized the issue just enough to open the way for a progressive triumph. But he clearly understands that curbing lawlessness will be a central test of his time in office. Speaking Wednesday on “Morning Joe,” Johnson, who is Black and lives on the city’s troubled West Side, noted that he would “wake up every single morning in the most violent neighborhood in the city of Chicago.” His task is to change that, on his own blocks and across the city.

