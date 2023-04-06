Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The overwhelming majority of the news world might be obsessed with what was going on in a New York City courthouse this week, but that circus overshadowed significant news the Biden administration might be glad was little-noticed. NBC News reported that the Chinese spy balloon — which similarly dominated news cycles as it drifted across the United States before finally being shot down off the South Carolina coast on Feb. 4 — “was able to gather intelligence from several sensitive American military sites, despite the Biden administration’s efforts.”

Two current senior U.S. officials and one former senior administration official told NBC News that China had enough control over the balloon to steer it to make multiple passes over some sites, at times flying figure-eight formations, and the balloon transmitted the information back to Beijing in real time.

The intelligence gathered by equipment the balloon carried was characterized as “mostly from electronic signals” picked up from weapons systems and base personnel, rather than images.

Advertisement

The first casualty of NBC News’s scoop is the contention by the Biden administration and its defenders during the drawn-out affair that, well, China has spy satellites so this balloon is no big deal.

But that was hardly the only blow to the White House’s credibility in this matter. While the spy balloon was traversing the country, administration officials and President Biden kept assuring the public that the targeted sites were sufficiently safeguarded from prying sensors hovering overhead. Perhaps we can forgive Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for not being up to speed on all of the national security implications of the balloon when he said on Feb. 5 on CNN, after the shoot-down, “steps were taken to prevent any problems in terms of intelligence collection.”

But the following day, national security adviser Jake Sullivan boasted, “we were also able to ensure the protection of any sensitive information that the balloon would not be able to collect against us.” The same day, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, “we protected against Chinese intelligence collection because we knew exactly where the balloon was going … We protected civilians, and we gained more intel while protecting our own sensitive information.” Finally, on Feb. 16, Biden said, “we were able to protect sensitive sites against collection.”

Advertisement

Eh, never mind.

The Biden’s administration’s inflated claims keep exploding when pricked by the facts. Consider the White House’s spread-the-blame contention, as criticism of its performance mounted, that the Trump administration had been aware of intrusions by Chinese balloons and had done nothing about them.

Also bogus. Officials soon clarified that the North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, had not been able to identify balloons as Chinese spy probes during the Trump administration. “Our awareness and understanding of this capability has increased over the last couple of years,” said the Pentagon’s press secretary, Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, on Feb. 8. He noted that in some cases, “subsequent analysis, subsequent intelligence analysis did enable us to indicate that these were Chinese balloons.”

Advertisement

Perhaps this week the Biden team was exhaling a sigh of relief, knowing that few Americans will pay much attention to the NBC News article. But the development fits a continuing pattern at the Biden White House. Everything is always going great, there’s never anything to worry about and the public should go back to watching “American Idol.” The staggering influx of migrants at the border is just part of a seasonal pattern that happens “every single solitary year,” inflation is merely “transitory” and the economy is “strong as hell.”

And who can forget this 2021 summer classic: The Afghan military is “better trained, better equipped, and more competent in terms of conducting war” and “There’s going to be no circumstance where you see people being lifted off the roof of an embassy in the — of the United States from Afghanistan.”

Yes, every administration spins, omits unpleasant facts and shades the truth. But Biden asked the country to judge him by the toughest standard, pledging in his inaugural address, “Before God and all of you, I give you my word, I will always level with you.” That same day, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden’s “objective and his commitment is to bring transparency and truth back to government.”

Do the administration’s statements about the spy balloon seem transparent and true to you?

GiftOutline Gift Article