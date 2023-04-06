Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Six days after the Supreme Court eviscerated restrictions on campaign spending by corporations and wealthy individuals in Citizens United v. FEC, Barack Obama delivered his 2010 State of the Union address. The decision, he said, “will open the floodgates for special interests — including foreign corporations — to spend without limit in our elections.” He fretted that U.S. elections might soon be “bankrolled” by “foreign entities.”

Sitting in the chamber, Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. seemed to mouth the words “not true,” creating a swirl of controversy about this supposedly personal conflict between the court and the president.

Thirteen years later, says Saurav Ghosh, director of campaign finance reform at the Campaign Legal Center, “it looks like Obama’s concerns were very well-founded.” The floodgates were indeed opened.

Advertisement

Consider the case of Hansjörg Wyss. The billionaire businessman has donated hundreds of millions of dollars to various causes, including indirect donations to efforts to elect Democratic candidates, the Associated Press reports. Since he isn’t an American citizen (he’s Swiss, although he has lived in the United States for decades), that’s supposed to be illegal.

Follow Paul Waldman 's opinions Follow

Representatives for Wyss told the AP that his donations comply with federal law, and spokespeople for the nonprofit groups through which he funneled this money said they “have established strict policies prohibiting their funds from being used for get-out-the-vote activities, voter registration, or supporting or opposing candidates or political parties.” Nevertheless, the fact that he can do it shows how porous our campaign finance regulation has become. You might even compare it to Swiss cheese.

Before conservatives say “Aha, liberals maneuvering around the law!”, they should remember that this is the system Republicans built. That both parties take advantage of it to pour ungodly amounts of money into our elections doesn’t change the fact that it’s working just as the GOP wanted. All their assurances that it would be fine for democracy turned out to be false.

Advertisement

Much of Wyss’s political spending goes through an entity called the Berger Action Fund. Wyss gives money to this group, per the AP, which then donates large amounts ($72 million in 2021) to other groups that support President Biden’s agenda. Some of those groups have also supported congressional candidates.

Like megadonors on the left and right, Wyss sends political money on a multi-stop journey that ends in influencing campaigns and policy. He might be careful not to violate the letter of the law — which forbids foreign nationals from donating to electoral campaigns — but his story demonstrates the lax campaign finance regime Republicans have wrought. Though the Citizens United decision had to do with whether corporations had a right to political speech, the basic principle underlying it applies here: The more paths that are open for money to move into politics, the easier it is for actors to influence our system — including those who shouldn’t be.

When the conservative justices delivered the decision, they insisted that any dramatic influx of money into elections would be nothing to worry about — because we’d know where the spending was coming from. The rapid transparency enabled by modern technology, Justice Anthony M. Kennedy wrote, “enables the electorate to make informed decisions and give proper weight to different speakers and messages.”

Advertisement

Today, Kennedy’s words seem comically naive. “What happened instead is, the folks who are able to give unlimited amounts have found increasingly clear and easy-to-use ways of avoiding transparency,” Ghosh tells me.

And rather than having more information about who is funding the campaigns aimed at us, there is less. Campaign spending has skyrocketed even as it has become more opaque.

That includes billions in “dark money,” so named because it moves through organizations that are not required to disclose their donors. Even the most-informed citizen can’t follow the money, let alone the average person seeing an ad calling for low corporate taxes that’s paid for by a front group called something like “Americans for America.”

As for the billionaires and corporations? “When they want to give openly, they give openly,” Ghosh says. “And when they want to give secretly, they give secretly.”

Advertisement

As a result, the amount of money spent on campaigns keeps rising. (In fact, Democrats have actually spent more on campaigns that Republicans in recent years, including from billionaires.) Meanwhile, no one could plausibly claim that campaigns and policy debates today have become more informative or better suited to democratic decision-making.

As far as we know, no foreign government has set up a network of super PACs and 501(c)(4) organizations to funnel untraceable billions into an election or a debate over legislation. But if they tried, it probably wouldn’t be too hard. That’s precisely as Republicans intended.

GiftOutline Gift Article