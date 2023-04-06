I never thought a school district in the United States would be banning books from libraries because of limited sexual content [“Spotsylvania schools chief orders 14 books pulled,” Metro, March 31]. Virginia is a copycat of Florida, the modern pioneer of book banning. As an educator, I am displeased by book banning because it is part of authoritarian governance.
Why not give parents the power to determine what books their children might read? Some parents requesting books be banned might be influenced by their personal bias or religious orientation and background. But public school students come from diverse political, sociocultural and religious backgrounds.
The act of pulling books from libraries is spreading like a wildfire in GOP-governed states. It appears Republicans are borrowing from the Chinese playbook. These book bans are restricting freedom in U.S. public schools.
Joel Ademisoye, Gaithersburg