Bravo to Martin Baron for his challenge in his March 26 op-ed, “ We want objective judges and doctors. Why not journalists, too? ,” to Leonard Downie Jr.’s Feb. 3 op-ed, “ Newsrooms that move beyond ‘objectivity’ can build trust ,” and for Baron’s statement that “most in the public, in my experience, expect my profession to be objective, too. Dismissing their expectations — outright defying them — is an act of arrogance.”

A subtle example of incomplete portrayal of data in the cause of institutional belief is the March 6 editorial “They work,” which stated, “Wearing face masks — but especially respirators — in crowded public enclosed spaces with poor ventilation is undoubtedly better than nothing.” A study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention concluded that “consistently wearing a face mask or respirator in indoor public settings reduces the risk of acquiring SARS-CoV-2 infection.” The quotation is accurate, but the CDC study appropriately pointed out that “data collection occurred before the expansion of the SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.529 (Omicron) variant, which is more transmissible than earlier variants.” That raises plenty of doubts about whether the study’s conclusions still pertain. So, now I have doubts, not just about masks, but about The Post’s opinion on other subjects on which I am not an expert and cannot check.