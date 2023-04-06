Bravo to Martin Baron for his challenge in his March 26 op-ed, “We want objective judges and doctors. Why not journalists, too?,” to Leonard Downie Jr.’s Feb. 3 op-ed, “Newsrooms that move beyond ‘objectivity’ can build trust,” and for Baron’s statement that “most in the public, in my experience, expect my profession to be objective, too. Dismissing their expectations — outright defying them — is an act of arrogance.”
A subtle example of incomplete portrayal of data in the cause of institutional belief is the March 6 editorial “They work,” which stated, “Wearing face masks — but especially respirators — in crowded public enclosed spaces with poor ventilation is undoubtedly better than nothing.” A study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention concluded that “consistently wearing a face mask or respirator in indoor public settings reduces the risk of acquiring SARS-CoV-2 infection.” The quotation is accurate, but the CDC study appropriately pointed out that “data collection occurred before the expansion of the SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.529 (Omicron) variant, which is more transmissible than earlier variants.” That raises plenty of doubts about whether the study’s conclusions still pertain. So, now I have doubts, not just about masks, but about The Post’s opinion on other subjects on which I am not an expert and cannot check.
I admit it is fun, liberating even, to be nonobjective. My request is to please side with Mr. Baron, not with Mr. Downie, and have articles undergo the difficult self-challenge that builds trust between The Post and its readers.
Jonathan “Josh” Berman, North Bethesda