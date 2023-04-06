Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Supreme Court’s legitimacy crisis just entered a new chapter in the form of a shocking report that Justice Clarence Thomas apparently violated ethics laws by accepting luxury trips for more than two decades without disclosing them. In response, Richard J. Durbin, chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, vowed that his panel “will act.”

But what would it look like if the Illinois Democrat and his committee actually do act to the full extent of their authority? Is there any hope for accountability — or, barring that, reforms that could place limits on such apparent misconduct and restore public faith in the high court?

The report from ProPublica details that Thomas enjoyed extensive luxury gifts from billionaire and GOP donor Harlan Crow, from vacations on Crow’s superyacht to flights on his private jet to sojourns at various exclusive retreats around the country.

This largesse did not appear on Thomas’s financial disclosure forms, ProPublica reports, which ethics experts say violates a post-Watergate law requiring various federal officials, including justices, to disclose many gifts. One retired federal judge called the moves “incomprehensible.” A former government ethics lawyer added: “When a justice’s lifestyle is being subsidized by the rich and famous, it absolutely corrodes public trust.”

ProPublica reports that Thomas did not respond to questions, and the Supreme Court didn’t immediately answer requests for comment. The ProPublica piece did note that Crow, who has heavily bankrolled conservative judicial causes, says he never sought to influence Thomas’s rulings in any way. And there are few limits on the gifts that justices can accept.

Nonetheless, ProPublica notes, failure to disclose the trips might violate a law requiring justices to divulge information on “anything of value,” with some exceptions. Durbin, for his part, blasted Thomas for the disclosure failure, labeling this “inconsistent with the ethical standards the American people expect of any public servant, let alone a justice on the Supreme Court.”

If so, that seems to demand an aggressive response from the Judiciary Committee. Legal experts say the committee could act to shed light on the situation in many ways that would fit squarely within its authorities.

For instance, the committee could launch a full-fledged investigation geared to reveal whether Thomas broke federal laws requiring disclosure of gifts, says Heidi Li Feldman, a law professor at Georgetown University. That preliminary step could merely seek to establish the facts — but, depending on what is revealed, seeking Thomas’s testimony might be in order.

“If the committee’s investigation of the facts that have been exposed by journalists warrants it, Justice Thomas should definitely be subpoenaed, as should any other witness relevant to patterns of unlawful or unethical activity,” Feldman told me.

Such an investigation could have value apart from what is learned: It could help demonstrate the need for Supreme Court ethics reform. “Tough hearings,” says Jamison Foser, an adviser to the pro-court-expansion Take Back the Court, could “demonstrate the need for strict ethics rules for Supreme Court Justices.”

Thomas recently failed to recuse himself in a case involving the plot to subvert the 2020 election outcome in Arizona, even though his wife, Virginia Thomas, advocated for such subversion. As a Post editorial noted at the time, the justices could set for themselves the same type of ethical standards that lower-court judges face, including disclosure and recusal guidelines. Congressional scrutiny of the new Thomas revelations might make that harder for them to resist.

Last fall, Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. fretted aloud about critics questioning the legitimacy of the court. But the justices themselves could act to shore that up. And, if they don’t, that scrutiny could build pressure for Congress to create new ethical checks on the court.

Durbin’s statement hinted at this by saying — in the passive voice — that justices “must be held to an enforceable code of conduct.” Durbin introduced a bill in February that would stiffen oversight of the court — so, at the very least, Congress can now seriously revisit this course of action. If not now, when?

Democrats sometimes seem uncomfortable with the core principle that Congress has a legitimate oversight role when it comes to the courts, including the highest in the land. As Stephen Vladeck, a law professor who writes a Substack about the high court, points out, Congress has historically embraced that role but badly abdicated on it only in recent decades.

“The result has been a court that isn’t looking over its shoulder — and justices who don’t seem to see any reason why this kind of behavior raises eyebrows,” Vladeck told me. The Thomas revelations, Vladeck added, are only the latest iteration of “the same basic problem — the lack of meaningful congressional oversight.”

This seems like as good a moment as any to begin setting that right.

