The bottom-line result of Tuesday’s Wisconsin Supreme Court election offers multiple reasons for celebration. The process, not so much. The race — the most expensive judicial contest in U.S. history, with spending above $40 million — represents another disturbing step in the politicization of the judiciary, and it won’t be the last.

Celebration first. Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz defeated former state Supreme Court justice Daniel Kelly, giving liberals a majority on the seven-member court for the first time since 2008 as they filled the seat of a retiring conservative justice. Protasiewicz didn’t just win — she won big, by 11 percentage points, in an election that generated impressive turnout for a judicial race, almost 40 percent of eligible voters.

The outcome — that single-vote liberal edge — is more significant than ever. In the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, the battleground for abortion rights has shifted to state legislatures and state courts.

In Wisconsin, the Democratic governor and attorney general have challenged the state’s 1849 abortion ban, a case headed inevitably to the state’s high court. Protasiewicz was not shy about proclaiming her support for abortion rights, while Kelly did legal work for Wisconsin Right to Life and wrote, in a now-deleted 2012 blog post, that abortion “involves taking the life of a human being” and that abortion rights supporters seek to “preserve sexual libertinism.”

Even more fundamentally, Protasiewicz’s victory is healthy for democracy in Wisconsin. It offers the prospect of restoring an effective judicial check in a state where shameless partisan gerrymandering, perhaps some of the worst in the nation, has frustrated the will of the voters. They are closely divided — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers won reelection 51 to 48 percent in 2022 — but skewed maps drawn by Republican legislators and blessed by the state Supreme Court have given Republicans a tight grip on both houses of the state legislature. They’ve allowed a 6-2 Republican majority in congressional seats.

“Let’s be clear here: The maps are rigged,” Protasiewicz said at a candidate forum in January. “Absolutely, positively rigged. They do not reflect the people in the state.” The Wisconsin Supreme Court, she said, was wrong to have upheld them. Kelly, for his part, has said courts shouldn’t wade into gerrymandering disputes.

So, you may ask, why the long face?

The root of the problem is the system itself. Electing judges is a terrible way to create a judiciary that is independent and trusted by the public to rule impartially. Wisconsin is one of 22 states where judges on the highest court are only chosen through election. Its elections are technically nonpartisan, but the absence of a party label fooled precisely no one. Since his failure to be reelected to the supreme court in 2020, Kelly has been paid nearly $120,000 by the Wisconsin Republican Party and the Republican National Committee to work on election issues, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. Protasiewicz, for her part, said she would “likely” recuse herself from any case involving the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, one of her top campaign donors.

This system produces terrible incentives and bad results, as retired Justice Sandra Day O’Connor argued on behalf of merit selection in 2009. “The amount of money poured into judicial campaigns has skyrocketed, intensifying the need to re-examine how we choose judges in America,” she told CNN. “I believe it is our moral duty and obligation to restore the public’s confidence in our judicial system.”

Of course, things have proceeded in the opposite direction. The situation in 2009 looks quaint compared with the torrent of spending and overt politicization that has erupted since then. And the Wisconsin race didn’t just set a new standard for spending — it featured comment and behavior that went beyond the norm for judicial candidates and augur poorly for the future.

The race degenerated to a level of nastiness to rival any ordinary election. Kelly and Protasiewicz did not shake hands at their debate; after the election was called Tuesday evening, Kelly declared, “I do not have a worthy opponent to which I can concede,” calling Protasiewicz a “serial liar” who “demeaned the judiciary with her behavior.” Talk about demeaning. This is the unseemly Trumpification of judicial elections. All that was missing was a chant of “Lock her up!”

For her part, Protasiewicz walked a wobbly line between declaring that voters had a right to know her “values” and insisting that she would “put them aside,” as she told the Atlantic’s Ronald Brownstein, in cases that might come before her. Beyond her statements on abortion and gerrymandering, she declared that the state’s law limiting collective bargaining for public employees was unconstitutional — an assertion that might require her to recuse herself in a case challenging that law. Some people hear this and think: It’s about time. Judges are political actors, and we might as well abandon any pretense to the contrary.

“Is it only when progressives win by being honest about their views that we hear shrieks about politicization of the judiciary?” asks my colleague Jennifer Rubin. “Frankly, after years of right-wing judges dissembling about their respect for precedent and their supposed open-mindedness (despite public advocacy against abortion), there is something refreshing about progressive judges going to voters to set out their values.”

Maybe, but if you, like me, hold out faint hope that judges can rise above the partisan fray, if you think judges are, or can be, more than politicians in robes, you look at the goings-on in Wisconsin and recognize that celebration must be tinged with a dollop of despair.

