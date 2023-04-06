The boyish visage of the famed native son of Hoboken, N.J., became the cover of our book, “ The Sinatra Files: The Secret FBI Dossier ,” after we busted it out of its decades-long stir from J. Edgar Hoover’s document Club Fed.

The 1938 police arrest photo we discovered of Frank Sinatra coulda been a contender for the April 4 Retropolis column, “ History’s most famous mug shots: Will Trump join this pantheon? ”

In this rendering, Bergen County, N.J., suspect #42799 (“Eyes: Blue” and “Crime: Seduction,” the arrest card noted, a charge later adjusted to “adultery” and then dropped) has since become an icon in American popular culture as a poster, appearing most notably in the back office of the Bada Bing! on HBO’s “The Sopranos.”