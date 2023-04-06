The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Another contender for famous mug shots

April 6, 2023 at 2:04 p.m. EDT
Frank Sinatra performs at Royal Albert Hall in London in May 1992. (Dylan Martinez/Reuters)

The 1938 police arrest photo we discovered of Frank Sinatra coulda been a contender for the April 4 Retropolis column, “History’s most famous mug shots: Will Trump join this pantheon?

The boyish visage of the famed native son of Hoboken, N.J., became the cover of our book, “The Sinatra Files: The Secret FBI Dossier,” after we busted it out of its decades-long stir from J. Edgar Hoover’s document Club Fed.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

In this rendering, Bergen County, N.J., suspect #42799 (“Eyes: Blue” and “Crime: Seduction,” the arrest card noted, a charge later adjusted to “adultery” and then dropped) has since become an icon in American popular culture as a poster, appearing most notably in the back office of the Bada Bing! on HBO’s “The Sopranos.”

Hey, with all due respect, we think the opportunity to set the record straight on your perp lineup is an offer no mug could refuse.

Tom Kuntz, West New York, N.J.

Phil Kuntz, Rumson, N.J.

