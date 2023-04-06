The 1938 police arrest photo we discovered of Frank Sinatra coulda been a contender for the April 4 Retropolis column, “History’s most famous mug shots: Will Trump join this pantheon?”
In this rendering, Bergen County, N.J., suspect #42799 (“Eyes: Blue” and “Crime: Seduction,” the arrest card noted, a charge later adjusted to “adultery” and then dropped) has since become an icon in American popular culture as a poster, appearing most notably in the back office of the Bada Bing! on HBO’s “The Sopranos.”
Hey, with all due respect, we think the opportunity to set the record straight on your perp lineup is an offer no mug could refuse.
Tom Kuntz, West New York, N.J.
Phil Kuntz, Rumson, N.J.