Negar Azimi is the editor in chief of Bidoun. As a precocious boy in Saddam-era Iraq, Iraqi artist Mohammed Sami painted murals at his Baghdad high school in advance of visits by Baath Party officials in exchange for passing grades on mathematics and English exams: a portrait of the leader, an Iraqi flag or a stout yellow eagle — an emblem of the Iraqi state. Sami was dyslexic, and the ruse saved him the shame of bringing home poor report cards.

When the Americans invaded Iraq in March of 2003, Sami was 19, a student at the Institute of Fine Arts in Baghdad. The capital city fell in April and Sami finished his degree, in starts and stops, in 2005, eventually gaining refugee status in Sweden, where he lived for almost a decade before settling in Britain. His large-scale paintings distill his own life, the war and its legacies. The conflict is never directly addressed, but it hovers, drawing the viewer’s attention beyond the frame to a trace of a traumatic event, the shadow of a menacing presence, an ambiguity that mirrors the mysterious workings of memory. Viewers might walk away from Sami’s art feeling as if they’ve visited a crime scene. What exactly happened is anyone’s guess.

The Fountain I (2021)

While visiting Rome, Sami lingered over a fountain lit with red spotlights. His mind turned to Firdos Square, where Iraqi citizens and American Marines famously pulled down a statue of Saddam Hussein in 2003. The red evokes the fire and blood that characterized the days before and after the statue fell.

The 30th December 2006 III (2021)

Dec. 30 marks the day Saddam was executed — hanged by a rope not unlike the one tied around this curtain. In many of Sami’s paintings, an innocent-looking object is rendered as threatening.

The Observer (2021)

Saddam was ubiquitous — his portrait, his gaze. The opening in the carpet looks almost like an eye.

Jellyfish (2022)

This image is inspired by the 1991 U.S. bombing of the Al-Amariya shelter during the first Gulf War, which killed hundreds of civilians. The destruction left this piece of wall looking like a jellyfish and the building’s cables and wires, like splayed tentacles.

Your Place Is Waiting for You (2021)

This Arabic expression is often used in the context of longing. Sami left Iraq in 2007 and, since then, his mother has periodically said to him, “Your place is waiting for you.” In his absence, Sami’s mother has covered his belongings in plastic. The objects look like items in a museum storeroom, but also evoke coffins shrouded in white.

