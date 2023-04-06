Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

If Sen. Joe Manchin III doesn’t plan to run for president in 2024, he doesn’t want you to know it. The West Virginia Democrat has refused to rule out a bid, and he remains highly critical of President Biden. Given the interest in an independent presidential challenger next year, it’s time to take the possibility seriously.

Manchin’s role in the evenly divided Senate during the first two years of Biden’s presidency effectively made him Washington’s central player. The media, some of whom dubbed him the “shadow president,” have scrutinized every word he has uttered. For a 75-year-old career politician who spent decades in relative obscurity, it must have been heady times.

Adopting this high-profile role might have been an ego-driven move, but it was also smart politics. Manchin barely won reelection in deep-red West Virginia in 2018, a big Democratic election year. Donald Trump won the Mountaineer State with nearly 69 percent in 2020, a slightly higher share of the vote than he received in 2016. Manchin knew he had to attract a large number of these Trump voters to back him to have any shot at reelection in 2024.

Advertisement

That’s why it made sense for him to oppose much of Biden’s agenda, no matter how much it infuriated Democrats. And for a time, it was working. Manchin’s job approval rating in April 2022 was 57 percent, including a whopping 69 percent with Republicans.

Follow Henry Olsen 's opinions Follow

That all went away after he decided to back Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act. His approval rating crashed as independents and Republicans abandoned him in droves. By year’s end, a mere 40 percent of West Virginians supported him, not much more than the 29 percent Biden won in the state. A recent poll taken for Senate Republicans shows Manchin trailing his most likely challenger, termed-out Republican Gov. Jim Justice, by 10 points. If Justice gets into the race, Manchin’s hopes for reelection are slim to none.

That’s one reason Manchin might run for president as an independent. He’s got nowhere to go in his home state. Meanwhile, polls increasingly show voters are becoming independents. February’s Gallup poll found that 44 percent of Americans say they are independents, much more than are Democrats (28 percent) or Republicans (27 percent). A March Harvard-Harris poll found that 53 percent of Americans, including 60 percent of independents, would consider voting for an independent moderate presidential candidate over Biden or Trump. This suggests Manchin could have a better shot winning a three-way race for the White House than he would running for reelection.

Advertisement

There’s another reason Manchin might consider throwing his hat into the ring: anger at Biden. He criticized the White House for allegedly fomenting opposition to him back home and disingenuously negotiating with him over Biden’s original Build Back Better Act. And last week, he wrote an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal contending that Biden’s interpretation of the Inflation Reduction Act’s provisions constitutes a “betrayal.” A cornered and angry politician might not go away quietly.

There are still many reasons he won’t go through with a campaign. Pew Research Center data shows that more than 80 percent of people who say they are independent tend to lean toward one party over the other, and those who remain without partisan attachment tend to have a low interest in politics. Campaigning also tends to drive nominal independents toward one of the two parties’ nominees. Only 3 percent of Americans had negative opinions of both Biden and Trump in 2020, and 87 percent of that small number still voted for one of them.

It seems Manchin’s only shot at winning, then, would require the political equivalent of drawing a straight flush in poker. Both parties would need to nominate unpopular candidates who cater to each side’s extremes. They would also have to be poor campaigners who fail to attract the leaners who eventually return to the party they have previously supported. Finally, Manchin would likely have to run with a former Republican running mate on the ticket so he could plausibly claim to represent both sides. Add in the hundreds of millions of dollars he would need to raise for the endeavor, and it becomes clear the smart money is that he will eventually fold.

Advertisement

But that probably won’t stop him from courting the spotlight for the next few months. Should he declare, Manchin would be the most serious third-party presidential candidate since Republican Illinois representative John Anderson’s independent bid in 1980. That alone would keep the D.C. media interested, asking Manchin to appear on the Sunday talk shows — the ultimate marker of status in the town.

Plus, even a small chance that he might run gives him some negotiating leverage with the administration. He’d be a fool to throw that away, and Manchin is no one’s fool.

Manchin might end up surprising pundits by making a futile run, either for reelection or the presidency. The only thing that won’t be a surprise is that we’ll still be talking a lot about him in the weeks and months ahead.

GiftOutline Gift Article