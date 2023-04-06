Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Regarding the April 5 Metro article “Cheers, suspicion, exhaustion as Trump is in court”: I agree with the MAGA adherents. The indictment of former president Donald Trump is unprecedented in the nearly 2½ centuries of this nation’s history, Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight At the same time, I would hope the MAGAites would agree that the alleged behavior of the 45th president is just as unprecedented during that same time.

Addressing Congress in 1903, President Theodore Roosevelt said: “No man is above the law and no man is below it; nor do we ask any man’s permission when we require him to obey it. Obedience to the law is demanded as a right; not asked as a favor.”

A sitting president knew neither he nor any other American was above the law. The United States has a long-established reputation for a fair judicial system predicated on the principle that any and all accused are presumed innocent. The burden is on the prosecution to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt to a jury.

Mr. Trump is a private citizen who has announced his intention to run again for high office. Neither having held the office nor running for it again gives any legal immunity.

He, like you or me, is presumed innocent. It will be up to the state of New York to prove his guilt if it can.

Gerald S. “Jerry” Rose, Falls Church

