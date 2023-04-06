In her April 2 op-ed, “ A federal judge takes another shot at the ACA ,” an analysis of Judge Reed O’Connor’s ruling on the Affordable Care Act, Ruth Marcus got it right when she wrote that the judge “may be hazardous to your health.” In considering this, let’s not forget the full title of the 2010 landmark law: the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. The law’s “protections” include access to the very preventive services that Judge O’Connor seems to want to eradicate.

Personally, I am glad that I was “protected” and received a timely mammogram that caught my breast cancer at an early stage. Then-Sen. Barbara A. Mikulski (D-Md.) was responsible for the amendment that ensured that all women have the advantage I did. And, lest the judge think only women benefit, consider the multiple screenings and immunizations available to everyone. He should also consider that better health and well-being for all can drive down health-care costs. Sounds like a winner to me.