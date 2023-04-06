Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Score a Seder invite for those answers. But here’s a fifth question, answered for you: Who are the Samaritans?

Jewish history professor Steven Fine’s op-ed is a (re-)introduction to the people often known as “those good guys walking along the road in the Bible,” if they’re known at all. To be honest, I was surprised to learn Samaritans even still existed.

That’s probably because, Fine writes, the group “has barely survived centuries of hate and mistrust in a region riven by conflict.” Samaritans, who still live in the Middle East, are neither Jews nor Arabs … but also kind of both? It makes for a confusing place — and few reliable defenders — in an identity-obsessed region.

Advertisement

At one point, in fact, the population fell to fewer than 150 people. Fine’s op-ed explains how one Samaritan, a sort of 19th-century media-savvy Moses, delivered his people from that crisis.

Now the Samaritans are back up to 850 people. Fine would like you to get to know their tiny number, beyond just their biblical claim to fame. The “real” Samaritans, he writes, are “sometimes good, always human.”

Chaser: Speaking of ancient religion, Twitter (sorry) can be pretty well understood through that lens, author Peter Manseau writes. The analogy explains why users are so rattled by this Reformation.

A promising victory in a broken system

If you thought it surprising to have any big takeaway from an off-cycle election for a Wisconsin state Supreme Court seat, just wait until you hear three big takeaways:

Advertisement

Greg Sargent writes. It’s one of the big things that the winner, liberal Judge Janet Protasiewicz, campaigned on; clearly it worked, given that she won by 11 points in a state Biden barely claimed in 2020. Sargent also credits Protasiewicz’s focus on defending democracy in a state that will be critical to the 2024 election. Democrats’ focus on abortion rights is still providing a huge boost , columnistwrites. It’s one of the big things that the winner, liberal Judge Janet Protasiewicz, campaigned on; clearly it worked, given that she won by 11 points in a state Biden barely claimed in 2020. Sargent also credits Protasiewicz’s focus on defending democracy in a state that will be critical to the 2024 election. E.J. Dionne Jr. adds via his latest piece. He saw an effective dismantling of that narrative in the Wisconsin race as well as in the concurrent Chicago mayoral contest. The boost can continue so long as Democrats neutralize Republicans’ attacks on crime first , columnistadds via his latest piece. He saw an effective dismantling of that narrative in the Wisconsin race as well as in the concurrent Chicago mayoral contest. But electing judges in the first place is a terrible idea , Ruth Marcus concludes. The fact that $40 million was spent on the Wisconsin race — making it the most expensive judicial race in U.S. history — is just “another disturbing step in the politicization of the judiciary.” And even if the contest wasn’t so costly, voting judges into their seats is no way to foster independence and impartiality. concludes. The fact that $40 million was spent on the Wisconsin race — making itthe most expensive judicial race in U.S. history — is just “another disturbing step in the politicization of the judiciary.” And even if the contest wasn’t so costly, voting judges into their seats is no way to foster independence and impartiality.

Chaser: For more of Ruth on legal affairs, join her and columnist Henry Olsen at 1 p.m. ET Friday for a discussion about what’s next in the Trump indictments.

From Marc A. Thiessen’s column urging Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to catch up with his own supporters. The whole piece is full of stats and great insights about the state of the GOP, but perhaps most consequential for the Florida governor is that there’s no upside to trying to pick off Trump supporters by out-softying the former president on Russia.

As Marc writes, “He only looks weak, and he alienates pro-Ukraine voters who are open to supporting his candidacy.”

Chaser: Another overwhelming number on Ukraine: Authorities there say that Russia has deported at least 19,544 children. It’s nothing less than genocide, journalist and policy analyst Anna Husarska writes.

Less politics

I’ll let you guess what device editorial writer Lee Hockstader is lamenting being banned from Paris, where he lives. It’s something he said “made this gorgeous, glamorous city a little more user-friendly for many.”

Advertisement

Self-lighting cigarettes? Good thought, but no.

Lee, if you can believe it, is bemoaning the impending loss of those app-controlled electric scooters. Amid strikes across France that have shut down public transportation, they made bopping around the city much easier for the large majority of Parisians who don’t have their own cars (or their own private scooters, for that matter).

It’s the young and carless set — who are also, regrettably, less likely to vote — that most contributes to the city’s joie de vivre, Lee says. He worries that Paris is becoming ever more “old, rich and unaffordable,” and that the voters who passed the ban may come to regret pushing out young people. Without that beating heart of Paris, Lee fears, scooters along the Seine will come to seem the least of the city’s problems.

Smartest, fastest

It’s a goodbye. It’s a haiku. It’s … The Bye-Ku.

Vote for me, a judge

I’ll act as independent

As you want me to

***

Have your own newsy haiku? Email it to me, along with any questions/comments/ambiguities. See you tomorrow!

GiftOutline Gift Article