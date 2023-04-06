Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It seems perfect, somehow, that the first criminal prosecution of Donald Trump is not about matters of state or the future of democracy, but about a tawdry sexual encounter with an adult-film star and Trump’s efforts to cover it up. That’s who he is, folks. That’s who he has always been.

It is also fitting that his first experience of being arrested, fingerprinted and released on his own recognizance came in New York, the city whose gossip columns he used to gate-crash by swanking around town and all but screaming, “Look at me!” Yes, indeed. Look at him now.

And plan to look at him again later this month, when trial is set to begin in a civil lawsuit filed by writer E. Jean Carroll, who claims that in the mid-1990s, Trump raped her in a dressing room at the New York department store Bergdorf Goodman. Carroll’s lawsuit, which seeks damages, is being heard in the federal courthouse that sits just blocks away from where Trump was arraigned Tuesday on state charges.

That trial is scheduled to open on April 25, and Trump might have to testify. U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan has ruled that Carroll may introduce into evidence testimony by two other women who claim they were sexually assaulted by Trump; one says Trump accosted her while they were on an airplane and the other alleges an assault happened at Mar-a-Lago. Kaplan also ruled that Carroll can introduce the “Access Hollywood” tape, in which Trump is heard bragging about an ability to “grab” women’s genitalia without consent. And Carroll may also present testimony from two of her friends whom she told of the alleged rape shortly after it occurred.

Trump has denied ever meeting Carroll, despite a circa 1987 photograph that shows them laughing together, along with his then-wife and her then-husband, at an NBC party. In a pretrial deposition, Trump said of Carroll, “Physically she’s not my type.” So classy.

Forgive me, then, for not gnashing my teeth or rending my garments at the fact that a former president of the United States has been charged with a crime for the first time in the nation’s history. It was probably inevitable. When you elect a man such as Trump to high office, things are bound to get messy.

And they will likely get messier still. In Atlanta, Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis (D) is weighing criminal indictment of Trump on charges relating to his attempt to overturn the result of the 2020 election. Evidence in that case, if it is brought, would include the famous tape recording of Trump’s phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which he leans on Raffensperger to somehow “find 11,780 votes” — just enough to erase Joe Biden’s winning margin in the state.

And meanwhile, special counsel Jack Smith is investigating two matters that could each result in criminal charges against Trump: what role, if any, he played in inciting the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol; and whether he obstructed the government’s attempts to retrieve classified documents that he improperly took with him to Mar-a-Lago when he left office.

Trying to steal an election, fueling a riot that threatened the lives of members of Congress, and hoarding top-secret documents in a Florida basement are more consequential alleged offenses than those with which Trump has been charged by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg: 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree, a felony.

But among all of those prosecutors and plaintiffs, somebody had to go first. And the alleged reason for all that false record-keeping is a perfect encapsulation of all that we know about Trump and his character: He was trying to hide a $130,000 hush money payment to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels, shortly before the 2016 election, to keep her from revealing a sexual encounter she had with Trump years earlier.

Some legal analysts view Bragg’s case as weak. I am not a lawyer, but it looks pretty solid to me. Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen and former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker have turned state’s evidence and can testify about their roles in the scheme. Bragg was not specific about how he intends to elevate Trump’s alleged crimes from misdemeanor to felony status, but at this point he doesn’t have to lay all of his cards on the table.

And by December, when Trump is expected to make his next court appearance in this case, who knows how many other courtrooms he will have seen from the vantage point of the defense table?

Before he semiretired to Florida, Trump portrayed himself as the ultimate New Yorker. In my head, I keep hearing Frank Sinatra’s voice, updated: What would you think of that addition? “If they can try you there, they’ll try you anywhere …”

