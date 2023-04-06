Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Peter Manseau is the author of 10 books, including “One Nation Under Gods: A New American History.” It’s facile to say something clearly not religious functions like a religion: The NFL is a religion! Star Wars is a religion! Often such claims refer only to the fervor of fans (a word derived from fanum, Latin for shrine or temple). Yet some approaches to studying religion offer a revealing perspective on something most would consider far from holy: Twitter.

Twitter recently announced that “verified” users would soon lose the blue check marks next to their names identifying them as notable. Going forward, users who want the once-coveted marker will need to sign up for the paid service Twitter Blue. Only paying users will have their posts amplified through the algorithmically generated recommendations that vastly expand their reach.

Advertisement

Twitter’s owner Elon Musk has described the prior Twitter verification system as “corrupt and nonsensical.” However, his adjustment stands to change more than he hopes — including a feature that is key to the platform’s quasi-religious appeal.

The experience of communal consciousness that Twitter offers — allowing users to instantly know and contribute to the thoughts of others around the world — is unprecedented. That’s what makes it meaningful. That’s what makes it awful. It’s why how it is run matters so much to so many. It is a “collective effervescence” machine.

This term was coined a century ago to describe a root cause of “the elementary forms of the religious life,” in a book of that name by French sociologist Emile Durkheim. According to Durkheim, collective effervescence — the feeling of losing oneself to a shared identity through ritual action — creates access to phenomena considered sacred, which are reflections of society itself.

Advertisement

As amorphous as that experience might sound, every culture has developed rules for encountering it. For Twitter users, the rules have now changed.

The decision to repurpose the “blue check” had some immediate unintended consequences. Expanding the list of the verified from public figures and businesses to any user willing to pay a monthly fee opened the door to mischief-making accounts tweeting in the names of celebrities and brands, all with purchased verification vouching for their identity.

As a New Yorker cartoon from the early days of the web put it, “On the Internet, nobody knows you’re a dog.” On Musk’s Twitter, many fear that a few dollars will allow you to be anything — or anyone — you want to be.

To watch a platform used by hundreds of millions run in such a slapdash manner has been fascinating, and no doubt troubling to the companies that saw themselves spoofed when previous verification standards fell away. It also offers something to consider about Twitter as an ongoing interaction with a global congregation, and what happens when the rules of engagement are disrupted.

Advertisement

When I joined Twitter three years ago, I had several friends who were verified for their work as writers or in the media. I learned that verified users had tools many of the rest of us did not even know existed. The verified could choose to see tweets only from those who likewise were distinguished with a blue check. There was a Twitter apart from the one most experienced.

Blue-check verification inadvertently created a priestly caste: users with special privileges and often large follower counts who mediated the larger collective. A crucial part of Twitter’s allure has always depended on another concept straight out of Durkheim: “sacred contagion,” the notion that contact with people, places or objects regarded as special or powerful can, under the right circumstances, confer those qualities. For unverified users, interaction with the verified has offered a limited elevation of status. In my experience, a retweet from a verified, high-follower account provided a glimpse of how vast the universe of tweets truly is.

The central concern of both religion and social media is mediation: How does a system manage access to a reality that is too large to comprehend?

Advertisement

Five centuries ago, when Martin Luther set in motion the Protestant Reformation with his challenge to the authority of Rome, high on his list of complaints was the nature of the clerical elite, in which the unworthy were often given elevated status in ways he considered corrupt. He insisted instead that all the faithful should have equal access to God.

While the man behind Twitter’s Reformation claims to be chiefly concerned with fairness, the shift from a tightly guarded verified class to one open to everyone is arguably less a “priesthood of all believers,” as Luther’s followers came to call it, than a priesthood of all willing to pay. The capricious way the change is being put in place — as of this writing, the New York Times was one of a few dozen accounts that had lost its verified status for not paying — suggests other motives are at play, including undermining the media.

In any case, what we’re seeing now is a reminder that altering the ways in which individuals relate to a collective intelligence can throw the whole system into doubt. Under the previous terms of verification, there was order, hierarchy and authority. All of this suddenly is meaningless — to the consternation of some and the thrill of others.

Advertisement

If Luther were alive today, such a rebel against institutional dictates might not subscribe to Twitter Blue for its badge of questionable legitimacy. But given the platform’s reach, it’s also difficult to imagine him quitting outright. When it came time to share his 95 theses against the sale of religious benefits, rather than nail them to a church door, he might post an epic thread — and hope his followers know it’s really him.

GiftOutline Gift Article