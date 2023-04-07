Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Regarding the April 2 front-page article “A tragedy without end”: Mass shootings will never diminish without comprehensive legislation that includes banning assault weapons. Does anyone remember the 2017 massacre at the Sutherland Springs, Tex., church in which more than two dozen parishioners, including children, were killed and 20 injured by an assailant with a semiautomatic rifle, or were there too many such incidents preceding it? The insane act is reported to have stemmed from a beef with someone not in church that fateful Sunday, but whose relatives were targeted.

Republicans can throw up their arms and declare mental illness as the culprit, but most assailants in mass shootings were never involuntarily committed to mental health facilities and could legally purchase a firearm or had home access to one. Most Marylanders agreed with the ruling that permitted carrying a gun in public with consent only when facing imminent danger. However, the order was rescinded by then-Gov. Larry Hogan (R) in accordance with a Supreme Court ruling. The state’s red-flag law restricts access to guns for those experiencing a mental health crisis that poses a danger to society.

The 2017 church massacre inflicted parishioners with debilitating injuries that will last a lifetime and mental trauma. We can reduce the extreme carnage by banning assault rifles that belong only in militarized operations and never should have received constitutional protective status under the Second Amendment.

Gail B. Landy, Gaithersburg

Largely missing from The Post’s series “American Icon” about the rise of the AR-15 was the “why?” Why the surge in the AR-15′s popularity, even worship (as hinted by its designation of it as an “icon”)? After all, as The Post’s series documented, the AR-15 is ugly, not obviously well suited as a hunting tool, and widely despised by boomer veterans, thanks to its introduction as the M-16 during the Vietnam War.

“Trump fans who dream of civil war,” the April 2 Book World review of Jeff Sharlet’s “The Undertow: Scenes From a Slow Civil War,” provided the answer to “Why the AR-15?” Mr. Sharlet documents the rise, in reviewer Adam Fleming Petty’s words, of “furious people in forgotten places, all of them convinced that civil war of some sort is in the offing.” It is not clear if the expected civil war will be initiated by complaints around “immigration, mask mandates, gun rights, gender identity, abortion,” or if the expected civil war will be initiated by imagined leftist radicals, requiring an armed defensive response by the right.

In either case, the AR-15 is the weapon par excellence of the “slow civil war.” Which raises the question: Is the frequent use of the AR-15 in mass shootings against perceived advocates of these feared trends a very slow initiation of the coming civil war?

James Kelly, Ellicott City

I retired from the D.C. police in 2004. I have watched with amazement as more and more states liberalize carrying firearms with little response from police unions. I can’t believe that officers think they or the public are safer with more guns on the street.

The recent advocacy by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to allow almost anyone to purchase and carry a firearm in Florida without a background check or permit smacks of lunacy. I could go on at length about what the framers of the Constitution intended with the Second Amendment, but I won’t. Does anyone really think that having easy access to a firearm during an emotional crisis is a good idea? This is only one of myriad reasons everyone carrying a firearm opens a Pandora’s box that I don’t believe society is prepared for.

Ronald C. Monroe, Washington

People talk about the Second Amendment as if it were an immutable law of nature, like gravity. It is not. It was created by men in 1789. It has been interpreted (many believe misinterpreted) by men and women on the Supreme Court. It can be repealed or amended. The Supreme Court, with different justices, can revisit the issue of the private right to possess a gun.

In a democracy where most people want stronger gun laws, that desire of the clear majority should be the law of the land. End of story.

John E. Colbert, Arroyo Seco, N.M.

In my experience, states that allow hunting have restrictions on rifle magazines. I have written to my state’s U.S. senators suggesting that rifle capacity sales should parallel the state’s hunting restrictions. For example, “No state shall allow the sale of a rifle with a magazine capacity greater than that allowed for hunting in that state.” Because the state has already legislated that restriction, it takes the state politics somewhat out of the equation.

My senators have not acted.

William Groepper, McAllen, Tex.

