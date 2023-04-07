Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Every week, The Post runs a collection of letters of readers' grievances — pointing out grammatical mistakes, missing coverage and inconsistencies. These letters tell us what we did wrong and, occasionally, offer praise. Here, we present this week's Free for All letters.

The March 23 Local Living article "A few tips to bring birds (and birdwatching) straight to your yard" was useful and interesting, but is it too much to ask that the birds pictured be ones that area residents might actually see in their backyards?

There were some, but there were also colorful ones never seen in the Washington area — or even in the United States, i.e., a great tit — unique to the United Kingdom and Europe, and a silvereye, a resident of Australia. Also, a downy woodpecker was incorrectly identified as a hairy woodpecker.

Carl Uehlein, Alexandria

It’s distressing when newspaper articles about nature include illustrations that aren’t true to the subject of the article. When this happens, it reduces the credibility of the article’s content. Some articles appear to be illustrated with whatever pretty pictures were available from iStock or Getty Images, just to add decoration, or to fill space on the page. This hints at an underlying view that the average person probably won’t notice — an attitude that would be a violation of journalistic principles, and potentially fatal to a newspaper’s reputation if applied to current events, politics or any other domain of news coverage.

Specifically, the illustrations for the backyard birdwatching article in the March 23 Local Living section were a hodgepodge of irrelevance and misinformation. The photo montage on the cover included a woodpecker implausibly clinging to a birdhouse, a great tit (a chickadee-like native of Europe) and some sort of hummingbird that doesn’t live in the Eastern United States. A photo caption that accompanied an image with the article misidentified a downy woodpecker as a hairy woodpecker, and a group of bright yellow finches or vireos was referred to only as “birds.” An internet search identified them as Japanese white-eyes. The white-eye family includes about 100 species, but they’re mostly tropical, and none live anywhere near here. The illustrations were certainly attractive, but they were not an accurate indication of what local birdwatchers might actually expect to encounter.

The birdwatching article wasn’t the only one with missing or incorrect information. A few pages later, the article “Acquiring ‘gardener’s eyes’ through a lone flower in a vase” included a photograph of five elegant single blossoms in bud vases. Only three were named, without matching them to their pictures.

It’s great to have nature-themed articles in the paper, but please try to illustrate them with pictures that are properly identified and relevant to the text.

Nancy VanDerveer, Bowie

Conflicting accounts of the monarch butterflies

I was quite surprised to read in the March 26 “Mark Trail” that monarch butterflies are “now on the comeback trail.” I looked in vain for the source of that information but found nothing. Contrast that comic strip with the informative March 27 article “Climate change endangers a sanctuary” about the loss of habitat for the monarchs and their serious decline in population. That article cited the World Wildlife Fund reports, among others.

Really, if “Mark Trail” is going to offer comments (I won’t call it information) on the natural world, artist Jules Rivera should avoid providing a too-optimistic narrative about the monarchs.

Sue Otwell, Silver Spring

Tall tales about trappers; good riddance to this activity

I take great umbrage with the March 26 Metro article “A trapper’s life: The call of the wild.” The article was completely one-sided and presented trapping as a folksy, environmentally friendly activity with a long history of helping to conserve and manage wildlife. Nothing could be further from the truth. Historically, trapping has brought many furbearer species, such as the American beaver, to the brink of extinction. It is false to argue that trapping’s decline will put conservation of these animals at risk, because wildlife funding and advocacy now come from many diverse sources and interested parties, not just sportsmen.

Although state Fish and Wildlife agencies claim that they regulate modern trapping, the truth is that leghold and conibear traps cause great suffering to animals. Victims will spend hours caught in a leghold or even conibear trap, before the trapper comes to club it to death. Aquatic species such as muskrat and beaver, which can hold their breath for up to 15 minutes, will take that long to drown in underwater sets. Because trapping is so indiscriminate in terms of what is caught in a trap, it is not a useful wildlife management tool for controlling or even monitoring populations. Studies have shown that two or even three times as many non-target animals are caught in leghold and conibear traps as are target species.

And the collapse in fur prices makes one wonder why trappers even continue with this cruel practice. For fun? Recreation? Tradition? If the American trapper is an endangered species, I say: Good riddance. Maybe now furbearers can thrive and live in peace, instead of being tortured to death.

John Aberth, Roxbury, Vt.

The writer is a licensed wildlife rehabilitator who has cared for wild animals orphaned and injured by trapping.

Reader takeaways from The Post’s coverage of Vietnam

The article “In the war’s toxic history, Agent Orange looms large,” Steven V. Roberts’s March 26 Book World review of George Black’s book “The Long Reckoning,” said that the Vietnam War “continues to cloud our national consciousness,” particularly when it comes to Agent Orange. But even as we begin to see the Agent Orange legacy more clearly, we still are giving more attention to the prevention of future human exposure from residual dioxin “hot spots” than we are to the identities and needs of the Vietnamese who already are victims of Agent Orange. Hot spots are important, but the victims are even more so.

Dioxin-contaminated soils at Bien Hoa will take several years to be fully cleaned up. But, fortunately, Bien Hoa is the largest remaining hot spot; three much smaller ones have already been remediated or are currently nearing completion, and Vietnamese evaluations of other potential sites have shown either no dioxin, or dioxin levels well below Vietnamese thresholds for cleanup.

In the meantime, several hundred thousand Vietnamese cope with the severe disabilities they’ve had since birth, disabilities linked to Agent Orange. These include malformed arms and legs with limited functionality, spina bifida, struggles with mental health and arrested intellectual development. Most live at home, where they are sustained by around-the-clock care by a parent or sibling. The U.S. Agency for International Development and its Vietnamese partners have so far reached several tens of thousands of victims, helping them to achieve lives of greater dignity, comfort and capacity.

On March 7, USAID Administrator Samantha Power visited such a family in their home, only the second senior administration official to do so since the end of the war. This kind of recognition and respect, as well as continuing material assistance, matters a lot if Agent Orange — the “last ghost of war” — is finally to be exorcised.

Charles R. Bailey, Lummi Island, Wash.

The writer was the Ford Foundation representative in Vietnam from 1997 to 2007, director of the Ford Foundation’s Agent Orange Special Initiative from 2007 to 2011 and director of the Agent Orange in Vietnam Program at the Aspen Institute from 2011 to 2014. He is the author (with Le Ke Son) of “From Enemies to Partners: Vietnam, the U.S. and Agent Orange.”

Thanks to Book World for reviews of breakout fiction and nonfiction on the legacies of war in Vietnam. However, not least as we wrapped up Women’s History Month, I was saddened there was no perspective of Vietnamese women who participated in their country’s struggle for independence — against the French and then the Americans — and who remained in Vietnam to see the struggle through. Indeed, women sought to build on the ashes of ghastly destruction from chemical and other weapons of war.

The section on “books I read to understand” the war offered two men and two women writing on the horrors of battle, with one of the authors detailing “the training of South Vietnamese soldiers.” Where are books shedding light on causes of the war? From a Vietnamese viewpoint?

In contrast to many of the 30,000 books on the war referred to, there is an oral biography of Vietnamese women I interviewed that describes — in the women’s own words — why they forsook comfort and safety to fight for their people, starting under French colonizers. “The Saigon Sisters: Privileged Women in the Resistance” is an oral history that etches in detail why even privileged women in Saigon joined the revolution against the French, continuing through the end of the Vietnam War.

Patricia D. Norland, Arlington

The writer is a retired diplomat who served in Thailand, Laos and Vietnam.

More info was needed on Tastee Diner’s situation

John Kelly’s March 24 Metro column, “News of Tastee Diner’s closing leaves a bad taste all around,” was fine, as far as it went, but it left many questions unanswered.

I was frustrated, for example, that it did not emphasize the fact that the owners of the Silver Spring diner knew several months ago that they were selling and closing the place. Some employees had worked for them for many years, yet the diner’s owner apparently did not give them fair warning that they would be losing their jobs. What does this say about the loyalty of the owners toward their employees? Were they afraid employees would leave, having found new jobs? Did they want to squeeze every nickel of profit out of the diner by keeping their faithful employees in the dark until the very last moment? Cooks and waiters and other serving staff were left totally high and dry by these owners — unless there is more to the story than what was told in Kelly’s column.

The diner’s owners made untold amounts of profit during the years the diner operated, yet they seemed to lack much compassion for the people who worked for them those many years. This looks to me like unfettered capitalism, in which owners operate without concern for the workers.

James Tyson Currie, Alexandria

Complacency on climate change

The March 25 front-page article “Add climate ‘doomers’ to scientists’ worries” left out some very important facts: We have known about the problem for more than 30 years, and yet carbon dioxide is accumulating in the atmosphere at an accelerating rate; given current and planned policies, annual greenhouse gas emissions will probably not change significantly for many years; because of significant CO2 emission equivalents from natural feedbacks, the global temperature increase could easily reach 4 degrees Celsius by 2100; and even though “every tenth and hundredth of a degree of warming avoided matters,” it could easily cost $10 trillion to reduce the Earth’s temperature by 0.1 degrees Celsius by removing CO2 from the atmosphere.

The message of “we have the tools to address climate change” has resulted in a level of complacency that prevents really serious actions from being taken. Perhaps what is needed to spur the required actions is a message such as “we’re doomed unless we reduce our consumption levels by at least 5 percent a year for the next five years because future generations will probably not be willing to pay to remove very significant quantities of CO2 from the atmosphere.”

But then, no one wants to hear that.

Bruce Parker, Alexandria

Sports sadly displays a narrow worldview

After reading the March 25 Sports headline “No. 1s are all done,” my immediate question was whether this referred to just the men’s NCAA No. 1s, or did it apply to the women’s tournament as well?

The whole point of a newspaper is information, right? And unless I know the women’s top seeds before reading the rest of the Sports section, I still don’t get the info I want.

By using “all” in the headline, it was factually incorrect.

There was plenty of space to lead the headline with “Men’s.” No excuse there.

Was the omission caused by a too-narrow worldview? Do women and/or their sports not matter?

Guys, c’mon. How many more years do you still need to broaden your minds just this little bit? Women, people of color and minorities have been asking nicely for centuries to just share the darned table, okay? Is it any wonder we get a little angry sometimes?

Nancy Grimmer, Bethesda

Spring’s welcome sight: Will’s quiz

Many medical writers have been huge baseball fans since childhood, and it’s easy to see why.

The kind of mind that memorized batting averages and won-lost percentages in the fifth grade naturally gravitated toward absorbing clinical data, p values and coefficients of variation.

Which is why each spring I send a link to George F. Will’s fiendishly difficult Opening Day baseball quiz to many of my now also-retired colleagues, first taking it myself — announcing if not trumpeting my score — and awaiting their responses.

I usually send out the quiz in the morning, except to those friends who are still working; I don’t want to tempt them to “misspend” 15 minutes of company time, so they receive it later that evening.

So, thanks to Will for providing a link, literally, to a bunch of guys who can probably name all of the members of the 1969 New York Mets World Series team — even Rod Gaspar and Jack DiLauro.

And thanks for no Billy Wagner zingers this year.

Jim Vespe, Mamaroneck, N.Y.

In speedskating, Stolz has arrived

The United States has a new speedskating superstar, and The Post missed it. He is being compared to Eric Heiden, who won five Olympic gold medals in Lake Placid in 1980.

A few weeks ago, Jordan Stolz, an 18-year-old from Wisconsin, became a three-time world champion in speedskating. He won gold in the 500-meter, 1,000-meter and 1,500-meter events. Stolz set several records: He is the youngest speedskating world champion ever; he is the first man to win three individual gold medals at a single speedskating world championship; and he is the first person ever to win a world championship as well as a junior world championship (the week before) in the same year.

He competed a year ago at the Beijing Winter Olympics, but being only 17, he was not quite fully cooked. What a difference a year makes.

Michael Casson, Washington

Weil’s work good to the last drop

Post readers: Always finish Martin Weil articles, such as the March 23 Metro gem “Officials: Inmates use toothbrush to escape jail, are recaptured at IHOP.”

One of his final paragraphs posed the “unanswered” question of what IHOP menu item “prevented the fugitives from putting a greater distance between themselves and those searching for them.”

Claudia Fletcher, Alexandria

Some phrasings need some fine-tuning

The March 27 Sports article about the status of the NFL’s investigation into the local football team and its owner, “Snyder not talking to NFL investigator,” referred to Karl A. Racine as “the former Democratic attorney general for the District” and to Brian E. Frosh as “then Maryland’s Democratic attorney general.” That phrasing is incorrect.

To state the obvious, neither D.C. nor Maryland has multiple attorneys general identified by their party affiliations. The correct wording would have been “the former attorney general for the District, a Democrat” and “then Maryland’s attorney general, a Democrat.” That is, if the men’s affiliations needed to be mentioned at all, which I doubt. Even in Washington, not everything has to be viewed through the lens of electoral politics.

Perry Beider, Silver Spring

Use proper grammar, please

Yes, I know it is hopelessly old-fashioned to prefer good grammar or to cringe when otherwise responsible nationally known news organizations misuse words. But, darn it, those surgical instruments are not laying on the table (as the caption with the photograph that accompanied the March 28 editorial “Break up the human organ monopoly,” said); they are lying on the table. Please try to set a good example.

Margaret E. Minton, Frederick

Applause all around for transgender coverage

Regarding the March 24 front-page article “In survey, most say life is better after transition”:

All too often, news coverage regarding transgender people is negative, if not harmful. This is because, rather than providing transgender people with the opportunity to tell their stories, many news outlets give anti-trans organizations the opportunity to promote their hateful misinformation. Sadly, this has resulted in discrimination, hate and violence being directed at a very vulnerable part of our society.

By allowing transgender people to tell their stories and talk about their experiences, The Post’s Casey Parks, Emily Guskin and Scott Clement produced a wonderful piece that showed the humanity of an often-misunderstood community, and even helped to dispel some misinformation. Like everyone else, people who are transgender just want to be able to live their lives.

Cheryl Thomas, Silver Spring

