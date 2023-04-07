The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
The Post's View

Opinion Decades of Catholic clergy sex abuse in Baltimore finally come to light

By the
|
April 7, 2023 at 4:26 p.m. EDT
Jean Whener, a survivor of clergy abuse, talks with reporters in Maryland. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)
Listen
3 min

More than 20 years after revelations of Catholic clergy sex abuse shocked the world, an indelible feature of the scandal — its scope over time and geography and the scale of its horrors — has not lost its capacity to astonish. Each major disclosure adds to the disturbing portrait of the violence that has been perpetrated against children and the church’s systematic coverups.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

That was driven home once again by the release of a major report by the Maryland attorney general’s office documenting the abuse of hundreds of children and young adults over nearly six decades in just one of the church’s dominions, the archdiocese of Baltimore, where nearly a half million Catholics live today. Adding judicial insult to clerical injury, the full report was withheld from the public for months on orders from a Maryland judge. A different judge finally authorized its release, with redactions.

The report’s basics were contained in a summary published by the attorney general’s office last fall: It alleges that more than 600 victims were abused over the decades covered by the attorney general’s investigators, starting in the 1940s. The accused perpetrators were nearly 160 priests, most of them now deceased. About a quarter of those clerics had not previously been identified by the archdiocese.

That toll, and those crimes, were horrifying enough. But Maryland’s then-Attorney General Brian E. Frosh (D), who commissioned the report in 2019, said the headline numbers represented just a fraction of the picture. Many more victims, and perpetrators, remain unidentified.

Skip to end of carousel
  • The misery of Belarus’s political prisoners should not be ignored.
  • Biden has a new border plan.
  • The United States should keep the pressure on Nicaragua.
  • America’s fight against inflation isn’t over.
  • The Taliban has doubled down on the repression of women.
  • The world’s ice is melting quickly.
Ihar Losik, one of hundreds of young people unjustly jailed in Belarus for opposing Alexander Lukashenko’s dictatorship, attempted suicide but was saved and sent to a prison medical unit, according to the human rights group Viasna. Losik, 30, a blogger who led a popular Telegram channel, was arrested in 2020 and is serving a 15-year prison term on charges of “organizing riots” and “incitement to hatred.” His wife is also a political prisoner. Read more about their struggle — and those of other political prisoners — in a recent editorial.
The Department of Homeland Security has provided details of a plan to prevent a migrant surge along the southern border. The administration would presumptively deny asylum to migrants who failed to seek it in a third country en route — unless they face “an extreme and imminent threat” of rape, kidnapping, torture or murder. Critics allege that this is akin to an illegal Trump-era policy. In fact, President Biden is acting lawfully in response to what was fast becoming an unmanageable flow at the border. Read our most recent editorial on the U.S. asylum system.
Some 222 Nicaraguan political prisoners left that Central American country for the United States in February. President Daniel Ortega released and sent them into exile in a single motion. Nevertheless, it appears that Mr. Ortega let them go under pressure from economic sanctions the United States imposed on his regime when he launched a wave of repression in 2018. The Biden administration should keep the pressure on. Read recent editorials about the situation in Nicaragua.
Inflation remains stubbornly high at 6.4 percent in January. The Federal Reserve’s job is not done in this fight. More interest rate hikes are needed. Read a recent editorial about inflation and the Fed.
Afghanistan’s rulers had promised that barring women from universities was only temporary. But private universities got a letter on Jan. 28 warning them that women are prohibited from taking university entrance examinations. Afghanistan has 140 private universities across 24 provinces, with around 200,000 students. Out of those, some 60,000 to 70,000 are women, the AP reports. Read a recent editorial on women’s rights in Afghanistan.
A new study finds that half the world’s mountain glaciers and ice caps will melt even if global warming is restrained to 1.5 degrees Celsius — which it won’t be. This would feed sea-level rise and imperil water sources for hundreds of millions. Read a recent editorial on how to cope with rising seas, and another on the policies needed to fight climate change.

1/7

End of carousel

The publication Wednesday of the full report added heartbreaking, stomach-turning detail to what was already known from the summary. Many of its 456 pages feature accounts from survivors; they make for difficult reading. The emotional suffering and physical harm they endured offers a vivid portrait of an institution determined to silence victims, shield abusers and deter law enforcement.

Follow Editorial Board's opinions

An illustrative example is Frederick Duke, who served as a priest in a variety of parishes, including in Baltimore, who admitted that he had raped and abused 26 boys over the course of 12 years, until 1961. The archdiocese’s records include notes taken as it prepared for an interview with one of his victims, in 1988: “do not talk about any other children,” “we will deny any liability,” “maybe we could say that we have nothing in our files,” “if a lawyer is present, express surprise.”

Those are the jottings of what amounted to a criminal enterprise.

The Baltimore archdiocese cooperated with the attorney general’s office as it prepared the report and did not oppose its release by Maryland’s current attorney general, Anthony G. Brown (D). But it also paid some legal fees for members of a group that persuaded a judge to seal proceedings around the report’s release and to redact some names in it. Moreover, church lobbyists in Annapolis were instrumental in getting state lawmakers to pass a 2017 law that barred future extensions in the period during which adult victims of abuse may sue to seek restitution from their abusers or their enablers in the church. And the church continues to oppose lifting the statute of limitations on civil suits.

Justice in clerical sex abuse cases has advanced, but it remains a work in progress.

The Post’s View | About the Editorial Board

Editorials represent the views of The Post as an institution, as determined through debate among members of the Editorial Board, based in the Opinions section and separate from the newsroom.

Members of the Editorial Board and areas of focus: Opinion Editor David Shipley; Deputy Opinion Editor Karen Tumulty; Associate Opinion Editor Stephen Stromberg (national politics and policy); Lee Hockstader (European affairs, based in Paris); David E. Hoffman (global public health); James Hohmann (domestic policy and electoral politics, including the White House, Congress and governors); Charles Lane (foreign affairs, national security, international economics); Heather Long (economics); Associate Editor Ruth Marcus; Mili Mitra (public policy solutions and audience development); Keith B. Richburg (foreign affairs); and Molly Roberts (technology and society).

Loading...