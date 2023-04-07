The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Opinion With homicide ticking up, D.C.’s justice system is failing victims

April 7, 2023 at 5:11 p.m. EDT
Evidence markers sit on the ground as D.C. police investigate a shooting between two cars on March 12. (Al Drago for The Washington Post)
The District’s 59 homicides in 2023 as of Friday represent a 31 percent increase over the same period last year, according to the D.C police. Each represents senseless loss to a family, a neighborhood — the community as a whole. Each is worthy of note. Yet the slaying of Christy Bautista, 31, a visitor from Harrisonburg, Va., on March 31 seems especially anguishing because of its context. George Sydnor Jr., 43, who allegedly entered her hotel room in Northeast and killed her, was on the street despite a long record of arrests, including for a D.C. robbery on Oct. 25. Just 25 days earlier, on March 6, D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III had said at a news conference: “If we really want to see homicides go down . . . keep bad guys with guns in jail.” Though the alleged weapon in Ms. Bautista’s death was a kitchen knife — she suffered 30 stab wounds, police say — the case is otherwise tragically consistent with the chief’s words.

Based on court records and The Post’s own reporting, here’s how Mr. Sydnor avoided prison for the October incident: The victim told police that he took her car keys and phone at gunpoint — an armed robbery, with which he was initially charged. But prosecutors agreed on Dec. 27 to accept Mr. Sydnor’s guilty plea to a lesser crime — attempted robbery — partly because police did not find the weapon on him when he was arrested. For that offense, the maximum penalty is three years, but sentencing guidelines called for probation because Mr. Sydnor’s record consisted mostly of misdemeanor convictions and his most recent violent felony was almost two decades ago. Judge Sean C. Staples agreed Mr. Sydnor could be released from jail, wearing a tracking device and subject to a 10 p.m. curfew, pending his appearance at a final sentencing hearing on Feb. 27. “I’m willing to take a chance on you,” the judge said, according to an official transcript. Prosecutors acquiesced.

Meanwhile, though, Mr. Sydnor faced an outstanding arrest warrant for alleged larceny in Prince George’s County. For technical reasons, Judge Staples determined he could not impose the curfew and apply the location device until Mr. Sydnor first appeared in the neighboring jurisdiction. At a Jan. 5 hearing, he allowed Mr. Sydnor time to sort that matter out, provided he came back to court in D.C. on Jan. 13 to get his tracking device. Mr. Sydnor kept the Maryland court appointment but then absconded — returning to the District’s custody only when police reportedly found him, covered in blood, next to Ms. Bautista’s body.

Horrible as its outcome was, it’s hard to find any point in this process where anyone involved — police, prosecutor or judge — did anything out of the ordinary, much less improper. Even if he were wearing a tracking device, Mr. Sydnor might still have committed a crime. And if he had shown up to receive his sentence, it would not have included incarceration, so he still could have gone to Ms. Bautista’s room on Mar. 31. Yet if this can happen when the District’s criminal justice system is operating normally, the city needs a new normal.

