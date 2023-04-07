Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As of Good Friday, the day that Christians commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus and his death on the cross at Calvary, the District had recorded nearly 60 homicides since the year began. Compared with Calvary, and with an exception for family and friends, those deaths will fade from public memory. For certain, those victims’ last days on earth were not spent on a Golgotha hill filled with tearful onlookers. They died on sidewalks and in alleys, hallways, parks and cars. Their deaths did not come by nails through wrists, hands or feet, but from gunfire, plunging knives and pounding fists. Their executions, however, were no less complete than the one on Calvary.

But that’s not why I return to the carnage in our midst.

The observance of Holy Week, which began Palm Sunday, is a journey through a self-contained world of my faith that co-exists with my city’s grim realities. As believers, we confront the experience of Good Friday with long faces. But we go forward in a firm belief that all hope is not lost, that evil will not triumph. And we look forward to Sunday, when, with the painful ordeal over, we will greet one another with “Happy Easter.”

But there is our parallel universe. And it tells an opposing story: to violence goes the victory. In this world, criminal behavior triumphs.

Which makes it even more depressing to hear city leaders proclaim there is no crime crisis in the city, and to watch as they state with pride things such as “the number of violent crime incidents in 2022 was 45 percent lower than the number of violent crime incidents in 2012,” as D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) put it recently. Is the fact that there were 3,830 violent crimes in the city last year anything to cheer about? Are nearly 4,000 violent incidents the new normal?

Not that it matters to some city leaders, but as of Thursday, homicides in D.C. were up by 31 percent compared with the same time in 2022, a year when the city surpassed 200 killings for only the second time in almost two decades. Property crime was also up 28 percent, driven in part by a surge in car thefts. Violent crime had increased year-over-year by 4 percent.

I was drawn back to reality by a Holy Monday rampage allegedly carried out by four teenage boys — a 16-year-old and 15-year-old of Southwest, a Northwest 16-year-old and a Southeast 14-year-old, who police said:

Around 4 p.m., jumped out of a car, assaulted a victim, took property and fled in the vehicle.

Around 4:03 p.m., jumped out of the car, demanded a victim’s property, assaulted the victim but didn’t get anything, and fled in an awaiting vehicle.

Around 4:06 p.m., exited a car, approached a victim, took property and fled. But this time, the four were apprehended by responding police officers. It should be noted that the four teens, according to police, also took and fled with a victim’s car on March 31. The car has been recovered.

They made the news. But not Holy Tuesday’s arrest of a 19-year-old man in the armed robbery on a downtown Circulator bus that occurred a few days earlier. Or a second Tuesday arrest of a 50-year-old man of no fixed address charged with the first-degree murder of a 56-year-old man. Or another Tuesday arrest of a 19-year-old man who was charged in an armed bank robbery that occurred in October.

All of which is to say that the most sacred week in Christianity’s liturgical year is, in D.C., interspersed with days of cruelty and heartlessness.

It’s frankly hard to celebrate the joys of Easter knowing that there are men, women and children in this city who shoot and kill, who live in fear and who do both — with death a constant companion.

And it’s galling that some of our public officials — and faith leaders, along with the media — are getting so used to the killings and carjackings that the involvement of teenagers is no longer treated as alarming or even newsworthy.

Many of the Christian faith will attend to religious observances this week while ho-hum attention is devoted to the story of a man with a criminal history accused of brutally killing a woman. The suspect had been released from jail after pleading guilty to attempted robbery in D.C. while awaiting trial on a separate larceny charge in Prince George’s County. In recent months, he had missed court dates in both places, and court records show that authorities had sought warrants for his arrest. Who was asleep on the job? Who even cares?

But that’s from a world far away from our Easter celebration. Sing Praises. But make no peace with violence and injustice. Weeping and rage are in order, too.

