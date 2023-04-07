The April 4 Metro article “ Report: D.C. housing fund not legally compliant ” explained the troubling truth that more than 50 percent of the D.C. Housing Production Trust Fund (HPTF) is legally required to go toward housing projects for extremely low-income residents, but that only 19 percent did so in 2022.

At the same time, the mayor wants to increase the Housing in Downtown (HID) tax abatement program from $6.8 million to $41 million to incentivize developers to convert vacant office space to predominantly market-rate housing — producing very little housing for extremely low-income residents.

We recommend that a portion of the HPTF and a portion of the $41 million for HID fund the conversion of vacant office space downtown to dormitory-style housing for extremely low-income students. With little to no renovation required, the city could convert existing offices into bedrooms and conference rooms into social and study spaces, and bathrooms could remain communal. The city could partner with local educational institutions to offer this housing at a subsidized rate to extremely low-income students in undergraduate, graduate, community college, vocational school and adult education programs. This would help educational institutions ensure that their most vulnerable students have stable housing, greatly improving their chances of graduating and climbing the economic ladder.