Like other schoolchildren growing up in Indiana, I was taught nothing about the history of the Ku Klux Klan in my state, as related by Timothy Egan in his April 4 op-ed, “We can learn from the war against the Klan 100 years ago.” This sounds to me like a good argument for critical race theory for children growing up now in Indiana to know the damage the Klan did to Hoosiers, with its effects continuing to perpetuate the racial divide in our state.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and his anti-woke followers don’t want schoolchildren to be made uncomfortable by learning the unpleasant and violent history of the United States. I’m uncomfortable and upset I never knew growing up about this tragic era in Indiana when the Ku Klux Klan ruled — and what it means for us today.
As William Shakespeare wrote in “The Tempest” — “What’s past is prologue.”
Eric Green, Arlington