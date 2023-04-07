Like other schoolchildren growing up in Indiana, I was taught nothing about the history of the Ku Klux Klan in my state, as related by Timothy Egan in his April 4 op-ed, “We can learn from the war against the Klan 100 years ago.” This sounds to me like a good argument for critical race theory for children growing up now in Indiana to know the damage the Klan did to Hoosiers, with its effects continuing to perpetuate the racial divide in our state.