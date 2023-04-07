Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

One option perplexed us. It showed an ominous chair surrounded by what looked like cushions. “What is it?” an editor asked.

“That’s where they sit to be shot,” Molly typed over Slack. “The sandbags soak up the blood.”

That grisly image has stuck with me. Molly says that’s a good thing: If the state is going to kill people, let it look as brutal as it is.

Molly writes that states prefer lethal injections because they obscure the barbarity of the act. But they’re hardly humane given the invisible pain they often cause. “When it comes down to it,” she writes, “we can’t execute people humanely.”

Chaser: Columnist Chuck Lane wrote last month that Belgium doesn’t have the death penalty. So what are the ethics of it granting a prisoner euthanasia?

Yacht a problem

Most people know that Supreme Court appointments are to a lifetime berth. None of us knew until Thursday that the berth could be on a luxury yacht. Well, not entirely true — Justice Clarence Thomas knew!

Check out, if you haven’t yet, ProPublica’s report on decades of undisclosed luxury vacations, private jet travel and other gifts Thomas accepted from Republican megadonor Harlan Crow.

Then, read the Editorial Board on what needs to be done: First, the court must develop an ethics code to adhere to. Second, create a panel that can adjudicate potential breaches.

Columnist Greg Sargent says Democrats need to play hardball if any of this is to happen. The Senate Judiciary Committee, which the party controls, “could launch a full-fledged investigation,” he writes — and perhaps subpoena Thomas, if warranted.

Then again, maybe it’s fine as is! In a documentary — which was, funny coincidence, also partly funded by Crow — Thomas declares that his preferred vacation spot is … “Walmart parking lots”? Okay! So humor columnist Alexandra Petri, writing as him, says all this luxurious travel was really more curse than gift. And who needs to report that?

Chaser: Columnist Paul Waldman presents another case of questionable megadonor influence, this time from a Swiss citizen who supports Democrats. But, Waldman says, it’s Republicans who engineered this broken system.

Instead of one extraordinary figure today, consider several, in the form of paintings by Iraqi artist Mohammed Sami, whose work explores the legacy of the U.S. invasion of his country.

Editor Negar Azimi’s commentary further situates the paintings. “Viewers might walk away from Sami’s art feeling as if they’ve visited a crime scene,” she writes. “What exactly happened is anyone’s guess.”

Discover the full commentary and more paintings here.

Chaser: Podcast host Jonathan Capehart interviewed visual artist Mickalene Thomas about Black women’s place in the Western art canon.

Less politics

Columnist Megan McArdle unexpectedly lost her mother last week. In writing about her, Megan chose to focus not on her mother’s warmth or laughter, but on her copper pots.

In the days since she died, the gleaming pieces of cookware her mother collected have become vessels for painful grief and beautiful memories. “All through that awful week, every time I started to cry, I picked up another piece and began polishing,” Megan writes. “I didn’t know what else to do.”

Eventually, she’ll use the pots, just as her mother did. And when she does, everyone in her life will benefit. Megan is a terrific cook; as her column makes clear, she comes by it honestly.

Smartest, fastest

The Bye-Ku

It’s a goodbye. It’s a haiku. It’s … The Bye-Ku.

Supreme Court asea

With no ethical rudder

Circling albatross

Plus! A Friday Bye-Ku (Fri-Ku!) from reader Carole:

Plants emerge at last

Ready to leave the kitchen

Blooming baby steps

Have your own newsy haiku? Email it to me, along with any questions/comments/ambiguities. Have a wonderful weekend.

