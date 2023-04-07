Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Happy Friday, everyone! I have dream trips on the brain. For one, I’m gearing up for a trip to Japan, a country I’ve wanted to visit since I was an anime-obsessed kid. (Fun fact: My favorite was Sailor Moon. Artemis, my cat, shares a name with a cat character in the series.) This means I’ll be taking a break from the newsletter, but you’ll have content from me the week after next.

Meanwhile, my last column and newsletter also touched on trips — one real, one aspirational, both by prominent Black women.

Last week, I wrote about Vice President Harris and the beginning leg of her diplomatic tour to Africa. (More on her journey below.) I recognized the symbolic significance of the first vice president of Black descent to be visiting the continent. But I was also critical of some of the policy pronouncements she made — and a lot of folks on the internet were not happy about it. (Yes, I’m talking about the #KHive, who are famously intolerant of any criticism of Harris whatsoever.)

A mentor could help you to not place grievances and animosity in your articles about the VP. An editor should do better. And your manager should know better to assign VP coverage to you due to your wildly known bias. But when all those people are also anti VP this is what we get — President Kamala’s Hand (Again) (@myronjclifton) April 1, 2023

Crabs in a barrel is real. We can call it part of the Black experience in America. — Myron B. Pitts (@FOmyronpitts) April 2, 2023

This week, I wrote about the NCAA women’s basketball championship, which saw Louisiana State University defeat Iowa. But the main storyline after the game concerned Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, LSU’s Angel Reese, the role of taunting and trash talk in women’s sports, and the predictably race-driven double standards on display in the commentary about Black female athletes — and how they ought to behave.

A good number of reader emails and comments on the piece called for more civility, less trash talk.

(I wish someone would tell that to the entire city of Philadelphia when it comes to sports, but I digress.)

What utterly delighted me, though, was the response from Reese after first lady Jill Biden clumsily said she wanted to have LSU and Iowa to the White House. (It’s customary for only the winners of the NCAA championship to get the invitation.)

Angel Reese rejects First Lady Jill Biden’s apology: ‘We’ll go to the Obamas’



(📹 @IAMATHLETEpod) pic.twitter.com/QlLCeJjoXF — Hot Freestyle (@HotFreestyle) April 5, 2023

So far, the Obamas haven’t commented. But allow me to use this platform to say: I would LOVE to see the LSU team travel to hoop it up with the Obamas. I mean, the former president is on record as having a pretty nice jump shot.

President Obama got a better jump shot than some NBA All Stars.

pic.twitter.com/kH0N6a342x — L.A.B (@laughsNball) November 1, 2020

Global radar: Revisiting Harris’s Africa tour

Vice President Harris’s trip to Africa sent multiple — and conflicting — symbolic messages.

As my colleague Cleve R. Wootson Jr. wrote, throughout, Harris’s identity was a heavy theme.

“As Harris clocked more than 4,000 miles between Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia, she has leaned into aspects of her identity and biography more than at any other point in her vice presidency,” Cleve reported. “Her tone was particularly notable for a politician whose historic appointment embodies the country’s diversity but who has at times resisted being confined by the adjectives that describe her.”

When she visited Ghana’s Cape Coast Castle, a former prison for enslaved people, she was almost moved to tears. From Cleve’s article:

“There are dungeons here where human beings were kept,” Harris said. “Men, women and children. They were kidnapped from their homes. They were transported hundreds of miles from their home, not really sure where they were headed. And they came to this place of horror — some to die, many to starve and be tortured, women to be raped — before they were then forcibly taken on a journey thousands of miles from their home.” — "Harris, in Africa, puts a rare emotional emphasis on her identity," by Cleve R. Wootson Jr.

No doubt this was a powerful moment. As were the scenes of Zambian girls greeting the VP on her arrival.

This is so lovely. @VP Harris getting a warm welcome from the people of Zambia. These little girls are living the dream "I'm so happy you are Vice President. You are such a role model." So many smiles here. pic.twitter.com/7rppuEAO2w — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) April 3, 2023

Cleve captures how much freer Harris was to speak in Africa about her multiethnic background and ties to diaspora communities than she is here at home. I wrote about this after her election: that she would have to walk a tightrope on race and migration.

But we have to grapple with the fact that, while Harris speaks of being a product of migration and diaspora communities, she is also part of an administration that has a less-than-stellar record on refugees and migrants.

Ultimately, Harris has been elevated to an ambassador of U.S. influence and empire — a nation that has had a direct hand in undermining Africa’s progress, as Zambian opposition leader Fred M’membe pointed out.

"Those who killed Muammar Gaddafi, today are coming to teach us about democracy."



Zambia's opposition leader, Fred M'membe, blasts Kamala Harris during her visit to Africa.



Absolutely powerful speech 🔥pic.twitter.com/VglsoNk07y — sarah (@sahouraxo) April 1, 2023

It’s a reminder that the color-line tightrope Harris walks extends internationally. And identity symbolism, while powerful, goes only so far.

Home Front: Clarence Thomas gets around, in style

Speaking of dream trips, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has some explaining to do.

On Thursday, ProPublica dropped an investigative report that found billionaire Republican donor Harlan Crow had been footing the bill for luxury vacations for Thomas for over 20 years.

Yikes.

The report, “Clarence Thomas and the Billionaire,” includes details of trips on yachts and private jets costing deep into six-figure territory. Of course, such lavish gifts lead to questions about the justice’s ethics and independence from financial influence.

The whole piece is worth a read, but this nugget from Thomas about his travel preferences got me:

“‘I don’t have any problem with going to Europe, but I prefer the United States, and I prefer seeing the regular parts of the United States,’ Thomas said in a recent interview for a documentary about his life, which Crow helped finance.

“‘I prefer the RV parks. I prefer the Walmart parking lots to the beaches and things like that. There’s something normal to me about it,’” Thomas said. “I come from regular stock, and I prefer that — I prefer being around that.”

LOL.

Cat’s Corner: Leaving Artemis

A certain house cat has not been adjusting well to my going out of town lately. I asked folks on Twitter for their advice for dealing with felines who miss their humans. Here’s a thread for you, cat parents!

my vet recommended prozac for our clingy cat, but I still haven't started her on it. She cries if I'm not in the same room :/ — afrobella (@afrobella) April 4, 2023

We moved recently and our cat was the same. I read that they can get super stressed with change, eat too fast and throw up. Article said to try spreading their food out on a saucer to force them to slow down. That, extra attention and time seemed to work. — Donna Serra😷🕊🇺🇦 (@MrsSerra) April 5, 2023

Don’t leave him - ever. Hope that helps! — carissa 🐀 (@carissajune1) April 4, 2023

