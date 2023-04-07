Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

You’re reading Post Elizabeth, our newsletter following the British monarchy’s transition. Click here to get it in your inbox. A month before the coronation of Britain’s King Charles III, two words stand out from the ceremony invitation unveiled this week: Queen Camilla. A king’s wife is traditionally known as queen, so the title is not exactly groundbreaking. But the designation of Camilla as queen and the absence of public outcry are nothing short of monumental.

The love story of Charles and Camilla isn’t simply a decades-long, utterly human affair in which two lovers get it right the second time around. Fundamentally, it is also the achievement of a multiyear, spin-doctor-guided effort to rehabilitate the reputation of Camilla Parker Bowles, famously the “other woman” during Charles’s marriage to Diana, Princess of Wales. The mistress whom grocery shoppers allegedly pelted with bread rolls, the woman Diana dubbed “the Rottweiler,” is now Her Majesty.

When Charles and Camilla married in 2005, just 7 percent of Britons thought she should be queen one day. Nearly two decades later, sentiments have shifted. Over time, Camilla won acceptance as a down-to-earth presence at Charles’s side, a committed partner who soothes — yet never eclipses — him, a conversationalist who puts others at ease, displays flashes of humor and, critically, never publicly complains. Her silence after so many years of disparagement gives her a bearing at times more regal than that of some born Windsors.

Her revival hasn’t all been smooth. Recently, Diana and Charles’s son Prince Harry wrote in his memoir that Camilla “sacrificed me on her personal PR altar,” alleging that she traded negative stories about him in exchange for positive media coverage. But Cam fans are unlikely to be swayed. The woman whom Charles’s mother for years did not want in her family ended up being embraced by the late queen and projects some traits associated with her, from their love of horses and oversize hats to their never-complain, never-explain ethos. Those familiar characteristics, and her willingness to prioritize her role ahead of herself, will be strengths when the royals come under fire.

Camilla’s pre-royal life experiences make her possibly the realest person ever to be queen — if Vogue magazine spreads don’t automatically preclude one from consideration as ordinary. Yet she is willing to call herself an “old bat” in a fashion bible. She is the sturdy pair of Wellies to Diana’s strappy Jimmy Choos.

Unlikely as her ascent may have been, Camilla now rules — so long as Charles reigns.

Floralpalooza! Lest you forget that Charles is a nature-loving eco warrior, the coronation invitation designed by heraldic artist Andrew Jamieson will Plant That Idea With A Thousand Blooms (and a couple of wild strawberries). We shall skip discussion of the bee, boar, butterfly and other wildlife and jump straight to the leaf-bedecked green face. We dare say it distracts — mightily! — from their majesties’ coats of arms and more subtle details, such as flowers grouped in threes, a nod to Charles being the third king of that name. Turns out the “green man” is a figure from British folklore, intended to symbolize spring and rebirth in celebration of the new reign. His inclusion swiftly sparked debate over potential ties to paganism (the coronation is a religious ceremony, critics sniffed) and a possible resemblance to the Jolly Green Giant. No surprise, at least, that the invite’s wildflower-strewn border includes the floral emblems of the four countries of the United Kingdom.

Separate but related: We love the image the palace shared this week of the invitation then-Prince Charles received to the 1953 coronation of his mother.

And if you’re suddenly wondering what happened with the fuss over the Koh-i-Noor diamond: Camilla will wear a recycled crown at the ceremony, a move seeking to circumvent diplomatic rows.

Jill, not Joe: President Biden will skip the May 6 coronation, but that’s no knock on the British-American “special relationship.” No previous U.S. president has attended a British monarch’s coronation (though Charles will be only the eighth monarch crowned since the American Revolution, and invites weren’t exactly likely two centuries ago). First lady Jill Biden will lead a U.S. delegation, The Post reports. Both Bidens attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, last September.

Green goals: The Queen’s Green Canopy, a tree-planting effort begun in 2021 to mark Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, has ended its planting season.

As the @QGCanopy project comes to end, The King and The Prince of Wales have planted an Acer tree in the gardens of Sandringham House – one of over 3 million that have been planted in Queen Elizabeth II’s name as part of the initiative.



📸 Chris Jackson pic.twitter.com/j11BK5Orgp — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 2, 2023

Harry ensures that his latest legal action against the British press … is covered extensively by the British press, writes London-based correspondent Karla Adam. The prince attended a pretrial hearing at a London court last week in a case alleging phone hacking and misuse of private information. The prince has “accused Buckingham Palace of withholding information from him about wrongdoings in the British press,” Adam writes. He has also “said that he was bringing his latest legal challenge ‘because I love my country and I remain deeply concerned by the [media’s] unchecked power.’ ”

Harry is one of seven high-profile claimants (others include Elton John and Elizabeth Hurley) suing Associated Newspapers, one of Britain’s biggest publishers. Its titles include the tabloids Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday. The trial is scheduled to begin May 9.

Following the Netflix series "Harry & Meghan," Prince Harry went on a media tour for his memoir, "Spare," released on Jan. 10. (Video: Allie Caren/The Washington Post)

From the prince’s mouth: This Post video compiles things that Harry has said about his family since the release of the Netflix docuseries “Harry & Meghan,” and his book tour to promote his memoir, “Spare.”

From Megxit to Frogxit: Harry and Meghan confirmed recently that they have been asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage, the home on the Windsor Castle estate gifted for their use by Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. Since the couple now consider California home, the gesture is largely symbolic (though tetchy, of course). The request came ahead of a government review of royal household finances, writes Adam — and amid rumors that Charles intends to boot his disgraced brother, Prince Andrew, from Royal Lodge, the sprawling mansion he occupies in Windsor.

In his first state visit as king, Charles became the first British monarch to address Germany’s parliament, “something that didn’t sit well with every party,” writes Berlin-based reporter Kate Brady. The trip was scheduled to begin in France, but worker protests in Paris led to the French leg of the trip being scrapped. The king, who spoke in both English and German, included in his address mentions of previous trips to Germany by his late parents. “Listening to him speak German in the Bundestag was a bit like listening to the queen, speaking Irish to the Irish president in 2011. It’s the sign of a proper historical restart,” said Roderick Parkes, research director at the German Council on Foreign Relations.

Family ties: Buckingham Palace confirmed this week that several of Charles and Camilla’s grandchildren, including Prince George, the 9-year-old second in line to the throne, will act as pages of honor during the coronation in Westminster Abbey. The historic role traditionally involves helping to carry the robes of the monarch or consort. Also designated as one of the eight pages of honor: Camilla’s great-nephew. Although Harry’s children were recently confirmed to be using the title of prince and princess, they are not expected to have roles in the ceremony, which coincides with Prince Archie’s fourth birthday. Whether both their parents, or just their father, will attend is still an open question.

Do you think King Charles’s coronation robes will resemble these highlighted recently by the Royal Collection Trust’s Instagram account? Let us know — or ask other royal questions. As always, thanks for reading!

