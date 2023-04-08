The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
The Post's View

Opinion Vladimir Kara-Murza seeks a free Russia. The Kremlin gives him jail.

By the
|
April 8, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. EDT
Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza is escorted to a hearing in a court in Moscow on Feb. 8. (Associated Press) (AP)
The trial of Vladimir Kara-Murza, a Russian opposition politician, is nearing an end in a Moscow municipal court. Mr. Kara-Murza is expected to give a final statement in coming days, then a verdict date will be set. The case is a travesty of justice that wrongly targets Mr. Kara-Murza, a Post opinions contributor, and reveals the deepening depravity of President Vladimir Putin’s dictatorship.

This week, prosecutors sought a 25-year prison sentence for Mr. Kara-Murza on charges of treason, based on three public speeches he delivered decrying the collapse of democracy in Russia and the rise of repression under Mr. Putin. The treason count was added after Mr. Kara-Murza was earlier charged with “spreading deliberately false information” about the Russian military, based on his denunciation of Mr. Putin’s war crimes in Ukraine. He was also accused of “carrying out the activities of an undesirable organization” for organizing a conference in support of Russian political prisoners. All of these charges, leveled after Mr. Kara-Murza returned to Russia last year, are fictions invented by Mr. Putin’s security state, now at war with anyone who dissents in any way. As Mr. Kara-Murza put it recently, “There is hardly a practice of the Soviet repression of dissent that has not been revived by Vladimir Putin’s regime in Russia.”

Mr. Kara-Murza, 41, represents a threat to Mr. Putin because of his unflinching defense of democracy. He was often at the side of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, who was murdered within yards of the Kremlin walls in 2015. Mr. Kara-Murza later campaigned before parliaments around the world for the adoption of the Magnitsky Act, to punish human rights abusers in Russia and elsewhere. Mr. Kara-Murza has twice survived serious poisoning, apparently by a nerve agent. The open-source investigative group Bellingcat has reported that Russian security officials “systematically tailed” Mr. Kara-Murza before both poisonings. While imprisoned, Mr. Kara-Murza has experienced numbness in his feet and hands, probably as a result of being forced into tight solitary confinement, and nerve damage from the poisonings. He has lost about 40 pounds.

The trial is closed to outsiders, but Mr. Kara-Murza’s lawyer, Vadim Prokhorov, related events from the session Tuesday. Mr. Kara-Murza, he said, declared that his criticism of the authorities “can in no way be identical with causing damage to the country” and that “the main motive of all his speeches is to protect the honor, dignity and reputation of our country.” The lawyer recalled that Mr. Kara-Murza insisted the time had come to prepare Russia for a future after Mr. Putin, confident that such a day is coming.

That’s the essence of Mr. Kara-Murza, fighting to remove the stain of despotism that has so deeply besmirched Russia in the Putin years. His speeches and words are not treason and not criminal. They are brimming with aspirations for a free Russia, a vision that seems distant at this grim moment but remains worth fighting for.

