In her April 6 letter, “ Narcan access will save lives ,” Addie Boone, a physician, supported selling Narcan over the counter and wrote, “Immediate administration of naloxone nasal spray, commonly known as Narcan, can quickly reverse the respiratory and neurological depressant effects of the opioid to wake the person up and get the person breathing again.”

Unfortunately, such availability of Narcan can have two effects, the one mentioned by Dr. Boone and a second: making the use of drugs appear safer, possibly enticing more young people to experiment. As Charles Murray wrote in “Losing Ground”: “In the case of drug addiction (or any other behavior that has its rewards), a painless cure generally increases the attractiveness of the behavior. Imagine, for example, a pill that instantly and painlessly relieved dependence on heroin, and the subsequent effects on heroin use.”