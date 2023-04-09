Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It grieves me to read another report on the child sexual-abuse scandal by the Catholic Church [“Decades of alleged sexual abuse emerge in Md. report,” Metro, April 6]. I applaud Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown (D) and his predecessor for conducting a four-year investigation that uncovered decades of sexual abuse, mishandling and coverups within the Archdiocese of Baltimore. Also noteworthy are Maryland’s legislative actions to address these evils and provide recourse for victims. The article mentioned that this is another of 19 such reports.

To its credit, the Catholic Church has put into practice programs and policies to address future scandals. But where is the justice for prior crimes? Why does it take civil action to address them? Furthermore, what is the church doing to help victims who had their spirituality crushed and are experiencing psychological problems, including suicide. Remorse and apologies for child sex abuse are not enough.

The article mentioned secrecy within the church as one of the main causes. I think clericalism (exclusive prestige, power and authority), celibacy, exclusion of the laity in positions of power, gender preferences and exclusion of women in ordinations also contribute. Until these are addressed, the problem will not be totally eliminated. Finally, civil action cannot do this alone. It will take the laity to stand up and demand justice, transparency and change.

A child’s innocence matters.

Michael Brinkac, Charlottesville

Out of the darkness, sometimes a ray of light emerges. In her April 7 Metro column, “A Md. lawmaker made change at a personal toll,” Petula Dvorak described the childhood abuse of Maryland state Del. C.T. Wilson (D-Charles), leading to his writing a bill for and promoting the passage of the Child Victims Act, designed to protect other potential young victims.

Though we cannot rewrite the past, Mr. Wilson’s actions can help prevent future childhood abuse. Thank you, Mr. Wilson, for having the courage to speak out about these dark chapters in your life for the sake of other children.

Lois A. Engel, Washington

