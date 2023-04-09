The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion When the injured can’t sue because they’re military

April 9, 2023 at 4:28 p.m. EDT
Richard Stayskal on March 26 at home in Aberdeen, N.C. (Melissa Sue Gerrits for The Washington Post)

I read with compassion the denied outcome of Army Master Sgt. Richard Stayskal’s claim of military medical malpractice, as reported in the April 3 front-page article “Law has soldier’s name in it. His claim was denied.” His attorneys cited the “Feres doctrine.”

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Five men died in a wooden barracks fire at Pine Camp, N.Y., (now Fort Drum) on Dec. 10, 1947. My father, Capt. Francis H. Turner, was one of them. Of the 15 officers in the building, four died immediately, five were injured, and six escaped unharmed because of my father’s heroism. My father sounded the alarm and remained in the building to help the others. He died 18 days later of the burns he sustained that night. One of the other men who died in the fire was Lt. Rudolph J. Feres.

Feres’s wife and my grandmother brought separate wrongful death suits against the U.S. government. The Supreme Court in 1950 ruled that the U.S. government is not liable under the Federal Tort Claims Act for injuries to members of the armed services while on active duty.

Thank you, Sgt. Stayskal, for putting a dent in this 70-year-old doctrine.

Elizabeth (Turner) Barbee, Lovettsville

Loading...