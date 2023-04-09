I read with compassion the denied outcome of Army Master Sgt. Richard Stayskal’s claim of military medical malpractice, as reported in the April 3 front-page article “ Law has soldier’s name in it. His claim was denied. ” His attorneys cited the “Feres doctrine.”

Five men died in a wooden barracks fire at Pine Camp, N.Y., (now Fort Drum) on Dec. 10, 1947. My father, Capt. Francis H. Turner, was one of them. Of the 15 officers in the building, four died immediately, five were injured, and six escaped unharmed because of my father’s heroism. My father sounded the alarm and remained in the building to help the others. He died 18 days later of the burns he sustained that night. One of the other men who died in the fire was Lt. Rudolph J. Feres.