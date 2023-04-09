I read with compassion the denied outcome of Army Master Sgt. Richard Stayskal’s claim of military medical malpractice, as reported in the April 3 front-page article “Law has soldier’s name in it. His claim was denied.” His attorneys cited the “Feres doctrine.”
Feres’s wife and my grandmother brought separate wrongful death suits against the U.S. government. The Supreme Court in 1950 ruled that the U.S. government is not liable under the Federal Tort Claims Act for injuries to members of the armed services while on active duty.
Thank you, Sgt. Stayskal, for putting a dent in this 70-year-old doctrine.
Elizabeth (Turner) Barbee, Lovettsville