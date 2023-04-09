As an amateur birder and supporter of bird conservation organizations, I stand with Christian Cooper regarding the issue of removing John James Audubon’s name from these same organizations [“Why the Audubon name won’t fly,” Wednesday Opinion, April 5]. Audubon supported enslaving other people. Though his work as a naturalist is laudable, think of all the people who, because of their skin color, were prevented from pursuing fields that could have led to the betterment of humans.