As an amateur birder and supporter of bird conservation organizations, I stand with Christian Cooper regarding the issue of removing John James Audubon’s name from these same organizations [“Why the Audubon name won’t fly,” Wednesday Opinion, April 5]. Audubon supported enslaving other people. Though his work as a naturalist is laudable, think of all the people who, because of their skin color, were prevented from pursuing fields that could have led to the betterment of humans.
Mr. Cooper’s name might make a good replacement. How appropriate that there’s a Cooper’s hawk.
Stephanie Murphy, Takoma Park
The love of nature and birding is not about race. It is about the joys of nature and the magnificent creatures God has bestowed upon us. All it takes is a visit to parks such as Huntley Meadows to become a true believer in conservation organizations such as Audubon and others.
If you want to grow support for the American bird population, show the population the beauty they have been missing. When people see birds such as a soaring eagle in the morning light or the colorful wood ducks, the sins of John James Audubon will not matter. Focus on what’s important. It is not the name of the organization.
Steve Henry, Springfield