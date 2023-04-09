On Thursday, in front of the entire world to see, the Republican-controlled Tennessee House of Representatives, in one of the most blatant racially motivated abuses of power since the alleged end of the Jim Crow era, expelled two of three representatives. All three Representatives were charged with the same violation of House rules and disgracing the House, but only the two Black men were expelled, while the third, a White woman, was acquitted.

Yes, these three state representatives violated House rules by protesting the lack of action to curtail the epidemic of gun violence after a recent mass murder in their state, but their punishment was excessive and hypocritical. The video that was used as the key piece of evidence against them was taken in violation of the chambers’ rules. The person taking the video was not charged with any violation. The three members had already been stripped of their committee assignments for the violation, but obviously the Republicans saw an opportunity to eliminate two young Black men from their duly elected positions.