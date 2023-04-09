Regarding the April. 7 front-page article “Uproar, reprisal at Tenn. Capitol”:
Yes, these three state representatives violated House rules by protesting the lack of action to curtail the epidemic of gun violence after a recent mass murder in their state, but their punishment was excessive and hypocritical. The video that was used as the key piece of evidence against them was taken in violation of the chambers’ rules. The person taking the video was not charged with any violation. The three members had already been stripped of their committee assignments for the violation, but obviously the Republicans saw an opportunity to eliminate two young Black men from their duly elected positions.
The hypocrisy and undisguised racism on the part of these Republicans is simply horrible.
Rich DiPentima, Portsmouth, N.H.