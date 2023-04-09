Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On the floor of the Texas legislature, state Sens. Roland Gutierrez (D) and Bryan Hughes (R) were going at it Tuesday over a proposal by Hughes to criminalize drag performances where children are present and defund libraries that host any event featuring performers in drag. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “This is about protecting children, Senator, and you know it,” Hughes said.

“Listen, we could talk about protecting children all day long. You haven’t done a whole lot,” Gutierrez retorted.

“I appreciate your interest in protecting kids, and I sure would, could use your support in protecting kids that are killed by gun violence in this state,” Gutierrez added a few moments later. At which point the presiding officer, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R), pounded his gavel and told Gutierrez to stick to the topic of the legislation that was being debated “or you will not be recognized in the future.”

Gutierrez, however, speaks with moral authority as he raises the gun issue again and again with his colleagues. His district includes the South Texas town of Uvalde, where a teen gunman with a legally obtained AR-style rifle slaughtered 19 students and two teachers in a fourth-grade classroom at Robb Elementary School last May.

In the aftermath, there was a burst of local activism — and a belief that things might actually change, that sensible gun reforms were possible even in Texas. It was an election year, and “Uvalde flipping was part of our math,” the Democratic candidate for Congress, John Lira, told me. He attended rallies and heard what he thought was a new passion from ordinary citizens in a county of just under 25,000 where more than 70 percent of the population is Latino and 1 in 5 live in poverty.

But then came the reality of gun politics in a Red State.

When the ballots were counted in November, Lira got about a third of the vote. The passion he’d heard had not translated into effective on-the ground organizing. Voter registration in the county nudged up by only a few dozen people, and turnout dipped from 47 percent in the 2018 midterm elections to 45.5 percent.

“There did seem to be a lot of people who genuinely wanted to vote — and then they didn’t,” said Deborah Bond, who helped found an organization of women who dubbed themselves “Fierce Madres.”

Uvalde County trended — if anything — even more Republican than it had four years before. Gov. Greg Abbott (R) once again got around 60 percent of the vote; Patrick won 59 percent, which was four percentage points better than he had gotten in 2018. Attorney General Ken Paxton, who at one point had suggested the carnage at Robb Elementary was God’s plan, also won Uvalde County with 59 percent, an improvement of six percentage points from the last time he was on the ballot.

The national media, as it does, has moved on from Uvalde. In Texas, the Republican-dominated legislature has proposed spending $600 million on “hardening” schools and other security measures. But Gutierrez said he can’t get so much as a hearing on the raft of gun measures he has introduced — not the one that would raise the age for purchasing a gun from 18 to 21; not the one that would keep firearms out of the hands of someone who is under an “extreme risk protective order”; not the one that would strengthen background checks.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do now. I just don’t know how I’m going to get some of these people to listen,” Gutierrez said in an interview, during which his voice choked at times. “We weren’t like this before. It wasn’t like this. We had normal discourse.”

Nor is Texas an anomaly when it comes to how lawmakers in Republican states regard gun restrictions. On Thursday, 10 days after a school shooting in Nashville — once again involving an AR-style rifle — that killed three 9-year-olds and three adults, the Tennessee legislature took a historic vote. Not to prevent that kind of carnage from happening in the future but to expel two legislators who had violated the “decorum” of the House by joining anti-gun protests. It was only the third time since the Civil War that it had taken such an action against any of its own members.

Gutierrez spends some of his time scrolling Facebook, seeing photos of the happy children celebrating an awards ceremony at Robb Elementary only hours before some of them would be dead. He meets with mothers and fathers from Uvalde who still come to the state Capitol to press the case for change — and because “being at home in the silence is horrible.”

But what Gutierrez doesn’t do much any more is hope — at least not that he can change the minds and hearts of his Senate colleagues.

