Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Two opposing rulings by federal judges late last week have set the country up for a possible Supreme Court showdown over the abortion pill mifepristone. But first things first: Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk’s effective injunction invalidating the medication’s approval nationwide needs to be put on pause. Make sense of the news fast with our daily newsletter ArrowRight This decision, from the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, overturns the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of mifepristone while relying on an 1873 anti-vice law to find that abortion drugs can’t be sent by mail or other delivery service. All of this applies even in states where it remains legal for a woman to terminate her pregnancy.

Follow Editorial Board 's opinions Follow

Judge Kacsmaryk’s reasoning, if it can be called that, appears more rooted in ideology than in law: The opinion, peppered with charged language such as “unborn humans,” seizes on dubious studies by antiabortion activists to declare that the FDA has ignored the safety risks of what they claim is a manifestly unsafe medication.

Advertisement

Really, the opposite is true. The FDA regulates mifepristone with a special framework of restrictions reserved for only 60 drugs in the country, and through multiple reviews it has determined that the pill is, indeed, very safe to use — with complications occurring in fewer than 1 percent of cases.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit, to which the Justice Department has already filed notice of its appeal, might end up sorting through these arguments itself. So might the Supreme Court, now that Judge Thomas O. Rice of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Washington has ordered the FDA, contrary to the Texas ruling, to maintain the status quo. But regardless of whether that status quo ends up surviving the appeals process — as it ought to — it should remain in place at least until that process is over. The 5th Circuit or, if necessary, the Supreme Court should stay the Kacsmaryk injunction while litigation plays out.

There is no reason to disrupt the state of affairs that has developed in the 23 years since the FDA first made its determination on mifepristone, and there’s plenty of reason not to. More than half of legal abortions in the United States are conducted via a two-drug regimen of mifepristone and misoprostol. Take mifepristone away, and women will turn to misoprostol alone — safe, too, but less effective and more likely to cause side effects like nausea. Also worrisome is that miscarriage patients will lose access to a go-to treatment, which could force them to choose a riskier option such as undergoing surgery to have tissue removed or waiting weeks until it passes.

Advertisement

Supporters of the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization to overturn Roe v. Wade claimed the ruling merely put the abortion question in the hands of individual states. So much for that. Judge Kacsmaryk’s decision marks the first time a court has dictated a drug be removed from the market over the FDA’s objection. If it stands, women won’t be able to choose to have medication abortions, and states won’t have the right to let them.

GiftOutline Gift Article