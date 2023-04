The April 7 Metro article “ GWU nears a post-Colonial identity ” reported that the governing board at George Washington University is unhappy with the moniker Colonials, which its members see as “too divisive, evoking for many a history of imperialist oppression.”

The university is named after an enslaver, which evokes for many our country’s racist history. Why are board members seeking to change only the nickname? Why not drop George Washington’s name in favor of one associated with the struggle for racial justice or for D.C. home rule?