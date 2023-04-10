Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Those observing dramatic events play out in Israel seem convinced that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is setting a trap for his opposition — including the legions of protesters, who for months took to the streets to protest the government’s planned and inaptly named “judicial reform.” (It’s actually a power grab that would make the national Supreme Court subordinate to the prime minister, allow the government to overrule the court and insulate Netanyahu, still under criminal prosecution, from removal by the court.)

When Netanyahu, after months of mass protests, finally announced that he would pause efforts to pass his plan during the Passover holiday and negotiate with opponents, American skeptics were sure this was a wily scheme to undermine his opponents’ momentum.

What those critics fail to appreciate is that Netanyahu of today is not the Netanyahu of old, the keen political mind who could overwhelm opponents, bully his own allies and navigate international diplomacy while keeping himself in tune with domestic public opinion. Talking to Israeli media, politicians and scholars over the past few weeks, I heard over and over again that this is a much-diminished Netanyahu, someone who entirely misread public opinion and failed to anticipate the broad coalition of opponents he was creating. They also pointed out that Netanyahu — who fancies himself a diplomatic Svengali — was surprised and frankly embarrassed when Saudi Arabia announced it would resume ties with Iran, Israel’s archenemy.

In an essay in Foreign Policy, Aaron David Miller and Daniel C. Kurtzer, who have spent years as negotiators and observers in the Middle East, put it simply: “It’s hard to exaggerate the magnitude of Netanyahu’s strategic blunder in imagining he could unilaterally — even with a Knesset majority — destroy an independent judiciary and alter the character of the country.”

“His preemptive firing of his defense minister, a career military man, for daring to speak out against the judicial reforms reinforced the impression that the prime minister has placed his personal politics above the security of the nation — an image reflected in the protests of thousands of Israeli military reservists,” they wrote.

Although Miller and Kurtzer cautioned that it’s too early to write Netanyahu’s political obituary, they observed that while he has “historically been risk-averse and cautious by nature … [and] prided himself in the ability to triangulate, to read the political real estate correctly and stay within the broad outlines of what the public might tolerate,” he’s gone tone deaf. His recklessness does not denote strength but rather “‘flabbergasting failure’ at things he is usually good at.”

Opposition leaders contend Netanyahu has no strategy for resolving the fight that has torn apart Israeli society as no other issue has (except the territories). He seems not to know what he wants to accomplish. After all, judicial reform had never been high on his list of priorities.

Moreover, he has never faced such a diverse and engaged popular uprising that embraces religious and secular Jews, intellectuals, members of the military, young people and the business community (which fears he will poison the well of the start-up economy he was instrumental in creating). This uprising, more sophisticated and energized than any previous popular movement, has kept the massive protests going even during Netanyahu’s pause, a sign that it does not intend to fade away.

“Polls show that 70% of the population want the [judicial reform] legislation suspended, favor a dialogue and want a compromise,” wrote veteran Middle East negotiator Dennis Ross for the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. “The demonstrations have been unprecedented in size, the spectrum of who is involved, their staying power, and the public’s clear determination to safeguard Israel’s democracy. Those who have never demonstrated are doing so because of their perception of the stakes.”

Netanyahu’s political grip on a country he has dominated for decades is slipping. The Times of Israel reported, “More Israelis prefer National Unity party leader Benny Gantz as prime minister to incumbent Benjamin Netanyahu if paired against each other in a head-to-head matchup,” with 38 percent favoring Gantz and 31 percent Netanyahu. In another pairing, Netanyahu is tied with opposition leader Yair Lapid at 32 percent.

Israelis involved in negotiations over judicial reform with Netanyahu under the auspices of President Isaac Herzog hesitate to predict how this will all work out. However, they remain convinced Israel is undergoing a tectonic political shift in which Netanyahu is no longer the commanding strategist he once was regarded as being. A diminished Netanyahu finds himself on the defensive against an Israeli public roused to action for democratic principles as never before.

Netanyahu’s past offers little predictive power as to the outcome of this standoff. Israel is in uncharted waters.

