I was left speechless by the April 7 news article “Report: Thomas accepted trips from GOP donor,” which reported that “Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas accepted luxury trips around the globe for more than two decades.” Regardless of how much Harlan Crow protests that he was simply hosting the justice and his wife, Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, as friends, regardless of any federal law that might determine these trips do not qualify as reportable and regardless of whatever revised rules now apply to the Supreme Court, common sense tells me that this pattern of behavior should not be tolerated and Justice Thomas should be impeached unless he opts to resign.

Alyson H. Ball, Charlottesville

There’s a lot we don’t understand about the ProPublica report concerning Justice Clarence Thomas’s acceptance of (but nondisclosure of) numerous costly trips courtesy of a wealthy benefactor. How could a public official even consider accepting such frequent and exorbitant gifts? How could a person on the highest court in this country think not reporting those extravagances was acceptable? How could anyone, regardless of political persuasion, defend this behavior and think the reputation of the Supreme Court will not suffer because of it?

What we do understand is that the Internal Revenue Service requires that a gift tax be paid on such largesse. So, we add one more question: Did someone pay the taxes on those extravagant gifts?

Nancy and Mark Welch, Springfield

In recent Supreme Court oral arguments on affirmative action, Justice Clarence Thomas stated that he did not know what the word “diversity” means. As detailed in the April 8 news article “Thomas defends not disclosing luxury trips, citing advice from others,” it is apparent that Justice Thomas has no idea what “personal hospitality” means either.

I was an attorney for a federal government agency for more than 40 years. I was thoroughly trained in legal ethics both in law school and at my agency. While I remained in government practice, a number of my colleagues went to the private sector to work for clients who did business before our agency. That did not mean that we had to give up friendships made when we worked together. When we dined out, the bill was split. We took turns hosting each other.

What I have described is personal hospitality. On the other hand, what Justice Thomas described is one person showering the other with an expensive array of gifts and vacation travel with no sign of reciprocation. He said unnamed colleagues advised him that he need not report such gifts. Justice Thomas did not explain why he reported gifts up to 2004 and then reported only two gifts after a news report.

His conduct and lack of remorse are insulting to those of us who have taken our legal ethics responsibilities seriously.

There are remedies: Justice Thomas could resign. Or Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. could conduct a serious examination of the gifts. Or litigants before the court (both government and private) could move to have Justice Thomas recused from their cases until he makes a clear accounting of all the gifts he received.

Joel M. Cockrell, Damascus

