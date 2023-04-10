While it was gratifying to read that some colleges and universities are trying to lower their carbon footprint, as reported in the April 6 Climate & Environment article “These colleges are writing the book on sustainability,” I am surprised that Ohio University is not taking steps to reduce the tons of food waste it is composting per day. It should engage the students to reduce this waste where it starts: piling up plates with too much food.
I took part in a camp program many years ago that made a point of weighing the food waste after each meal. On Monday, it was several pounds. But by Friday, after seeing this for themselves, the campers had reduced their SLOP — stuff left on plates — to less than half a pound.
Surely, college students concerned about the environment could be as effectively engaged in this effort as middle school campers.
Suzi McKeen, Salisbury