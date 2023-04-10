Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The April 6 editorial “Make it easier to confirm” urged Congress to reduce the number of positions in government that can be filled only through presidential nomination and Senate confirmation. The Supreme Court plays the dominant role in identifying the government positions that can be filled only through the confirmation process.

Congress authorized the commerce secretary to appoint administrative patent judges. The Supreme Court, in United States v. Arthrex, held that was unconstitutional because the administrative patent judges are officers of the United States who can be seated only through confirmation.

The court reached that conclusion by applying a three-part test. To be inferior officers who can be appointed by a department head or by the president acting alone, officers must be inferior to a Senate-confirmed officer in three ways. (1) They must be subject to the general supervision of a Senate-appointed officer. (2) They must be removable at will by a Senate-confirmed officer. (3) Their decisions must be subject to review and potential reversal by a Senate-confirmed officer. Because administrative patent judges can make decisions in some types of patent cases that are not reviewable by a Senate-confirmed officer, the court concluded that they are officers rather than inferior officers.

The court took the extraordinary step of saving the statute from the effects of its holding by authorizing a Senate-confirmed officer to review and potentially reverse any decision made by administrative patent judges. In future cases, the court is likely to add thousands of officers to the category of officers who must be nominated and confirmed.

The Supreme Court should change the test it uses to identify officers who can only be appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate.

Richard J. Pierce Jr., Washington

