The April 5 editorial “The military gets modernized. So why not veterans benefits?” suggested reassessing Veterans Affairs disability support systems for the sake of financial responsibility. The solutions proposed — updating the VA disability rating system, limiting payments for higher-earning veterans and taxing benefits — are not only politically untenable; they’re also insultingly tone-deaf. Veterans receive disability compensation because they sacrificed their physical or mental health during the course of their service.

Though it’s true VA spending has risen in the past couple of decades, that is a direct result of the thousands of brave men and women who served during the 20-year global war on terror, an aging generation of Vietnam veterans and the reduced stigma of seeking help for mental health challenges. Back injuries, post-traumatic stress and amputations are a few common injuries veterans have learned to mitigate with the right tools. But just because you can be successful despite the challenges they present doesn’t mean a debt is not owed.

It is not the responsibility of former service members to — yet again — make sacrifices to fix budgetary mismanagement. When the burdens of a war are placed on a shrinking percentage of American families, and in the face of a recruiting crisis that threatens the sustainability of our all-volunteer force, the suggestion of cutting benefits is not only morally reprehensible but also could also be dangerous to our national security.

Cole Lyle, Alexandria

The writer is the executive director of Mission Roll Call, a former policy adviser in the U.S. Senate and Veterans Affairs, and a Marine Corps combat veteran.

I joined the military in 1984, serving six years on nuclear submarines before leaving for the civilian world and going to college. When the war in Iraq began in 2003, I went back into military service, to the U.S. Army this time, to do my part in the global war on terror as I felt I could lead the younger generations as they joined the fight against what we were all told was an existential threat to our democracy and way of life here in the United States.

In 2019, I retired as a chief warrant officer in the Army Signal Corps. Over those more than 20 years, I was ordered to go to places and do things that exposed my body and mind to severe levels of stress and trauma.

As a direct result of my service, I am currently 44 percent disabled. My retirement is a benefit for years of good service. My disability is not a benefit earned by service; it is compensation for the permanent and life-altering injuries sustained in the line of duty (while following lawful orders) in service to this nation. My body is simply unable to do many of the things it did before sustaining my injuries. To propose means-testing this compensation to shore up a federal budget that is rife with well-documented waste is a direct insult to those of us who paid the bills of these American wars with our bodies and minds.

Civilians often ask me about the special bond or brotherhood among veterans, as they are mystified by the strength of our shared social identity. I tell them that when service members go to work, we make real sacrifices and take real risks together as a group. These factors are missing in most civilian workplaces. I point to Theodore Roosevelt’s “The Man in the Arena” as an example. Civilians who never enter the arena cannot experience that which those who “dare greatly” do.

But this bond we enjoy comes at a heavy price. We enter into an agreement with the people of these United States that when we swear an oath to protect the Constitution, we follow lawful orders from the elected leaders of this constitutional republic. When we go, where we go and what we do are not our decision. We carry out our missions to the best of our abilities. Those of us who survive often sustain life-altering injuries. This is our end of the agreement. On the civilian side, you agree to provide for a standing army, which includes ongoing care, support and compensation for of those of us who have been mentally and/or physically broken while following orders.

This is the true cost of these wars. Perhaps our leaders and citizens will take this into account before electing to send our troops into battle in the future.

Larry Allhands, Jarrell, Tex.

I was extremely disappointed to read the editorial that suggested taking away disability compensation from some U.S. veterans. As a concerned citizen, veteran and someone who deeply respects the sacrifice of our service members, I believe this proposal was not only misguided but also deeply unjust. The editorial referred to veterans’ disability compensation as a “benefit.” However, unlike unemployment or Social Security, veterans’ disability compensation is not intended to supplement a lack of income. Rather, it’s compensation provided to veterans who have suffered an injury or illness related to their service.

Disability compensation is an essential support system for our veterans who have been injured or disabled as a result of their service to our country. These brave men and women have put their lives on the line to protect our freedoms and keep us safe, often at great personal cost. Taking away their much-needed compensation would be a serious disservice to them and their families.

Furthermore, the suggestion that our veterans are receiving excessive compensation is simply not true. The amount of compensation that veterans receive is based on the severity of their disability and the impact it has on their ability to work and carry out daily activities. These payments are not exorbitant, and they are certainly not a burden on the taxpayer. On the contrary, they are a small but important way that we can show our gratitude and support for those who have served our country.

I urge The Post to reconsider its position on this issue and to recognize the importance of disability compensation for our veterans. We owe it to these brave men and women to support them in any way that we can, and taking away their compensation would be a shameful betrayal of that obligation.

Mark J. Tripp, Herndon

I am a disabled veteran who would be affected by the propositions by the Congressional Budget Office referenced in the editorial. As I fought for our country in several operations, I did not once think about fiscal responsibility. I was more concerned with getting my fellow service members, the wounded civilians and other personnel I carried on a C-17 to their destination or home safely. While doing this, I sustained several injuries that would not qualify me for a disability rating but affected my everyday life and ability to gain employment. Because of this, it took four years to get any benefits whatsoever from Veterans Affairs. And now, the editorial suggested that I and others do not deserve them if our household makes more than a certain amount.

The editorial seemed to lack a modicum of understanding the reality of what veterans face today. The money we receive is to supplement our incomes and provide a way for us to live with our long-lasting disabilities.

Peter J. McDade, Morristown, N.J.

The editorial on veterans benefits was tone-deaf at best and outright disinformation at worst. As a veteran eceiving disability compensation, I found the painting of veterans as gaming the system offensive, ignorant and dishonest. We signed our lives over to the U.S. government for the protection and betterment of the American way of life, and we were all told that we would be looked after when our service ended. These compensation payments are part of that agreement.

The number of veterans receiving compensation has increased since 9/11 because we were embroiled in a 20-year war with multiple points of deployment, many of those places hostile to U.S. forces. We have dealt with improvised explosive devices, blind mortar fire, ambushed convoys and more. The increase of veterans returning home with life-altering injuries is directly tied to these types of engagements. We’re also finally taking a harder look at the mental toll that constant wartime service comes with: PTSD, depression, anxiety, survivor’s guilt. Vietnam and Desert Shield/Desert Storm veterans who never applied for compensation due to fear, bravado or ignorance of the benefits they deserve are also now applying.

The compensation that we received was earned. Just because we might be able to work or might not “look disabled” doesn’t mean anything. I have several service-connected issues for which I receive compensation that are “invisible.” My spine is slowly disintegrating from the stressors. I tore the labrum in my shoulder in two places, which has reduced my range of motion and means I cannot work for long periods with my hands above my head. And my sinuses are constantly at war with themselves from irritants I inhaled while deployed, to name a few. Some of these do prevent me from doing certain types of work, and often restrict me from doing long-duration work. My compensation payments go toward medical costs for things such as braces for my knees, the cane I occasionally must use and physician fees. Disability payments are in no way sustainable income. I would not be able to even pay my rent with one of my monthly payments.

Some veterans have issues far worse than mine; I worked with an Army vet who had been in two Humvees hit with IEDs and shattered his spine in multiple places.

Veterans deserve the payments we receive because we earned them by signing our name on that line and raising our hands in service to this country. There are fraudsters, but those cases are infinitesimal when compared with legitimate claims; VA constantly reevaluates claimants for accuracy and often catches these infractions. These are not “free money” schemes or lazy people just mooching off a system; this is due compensation for the injuries we received in the line of duty.

David Stanton, Wilton, N.H.

